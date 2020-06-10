Bryce Harper FaceTimed Phillies' 1st-Round Draft Pick Mick Abel

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Pitching prospect Mick Abel, who was selected No. 15 overall by the Philadelphia Phillies in the 2020 MLB draft on Wednesday, received a pretty cool introduction to the organization: a call from superstar outfielder Bryce Harper.

According to Todd Zolecki of MLB.com, Harper FaceTimed Abel, who didn't recognize the number but answered anyway.

"I see his face pop up," Abel said. "I'm like, oh, that's Bryce Harper. What the heck?"

That's not a bad way to begin your professional career. Now the Phillies and Abel will be hoping that he someday joins Harper in the big leagues.