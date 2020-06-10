Bryce Harper FaceTimed Phillies' 1st-Round Draft Pick Mick Abel

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJune 11, 2020

CLEARWATER, FLORIDA - MARCH 07: Bryce Harper #3 of the Philadelphia Phillies at bat against the Boston Red Sox during a Grapefruit League spring training game on March 07, 2020 in Clearwater, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Pitching prospect Mick Abel, who was selected No. 15 overall by the Philadelphia Phillies in the 2020 MLB draft on Wednesday, received a pretty cool introduction to the organization: a call from superstar outfielder Bryce Harper.   

According to Todd Zolecki of MLB.com, Harper FaceTimed Abel, who didn't recognize the number but answered anyway. 

"I see his face pop up," Abel said. "I'm like, oh, that's Bryce Harper. What the heck?"

That's not a bad way to begin your professional career. Now the Phillies and Abel will be hoping that he someday joins Harper in the big leagues. 

