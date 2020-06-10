MLB Draft Picks 2020: List of Round 1 Selections, Grades and Updated Order

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

The Detroit Tigers went the expected route and selected Spencer Torkelson to open the 2020 MLB draft, but the first round included quite a few surprises from there.

Some less-heralded prospects shot up the draft board, while a few top talents waited a bit longer than popular opinion. Additionally, the 2020 draft set a record for most consecutive college players (seven) to begin the first round.

Initial grades are challenging for many reasons, but especially because no player has spent an inning in the minor leagues. As a result, the following grades are based on perceived value compared to the players available—not career projection.

The updated draft order is available on MLB.com. Free-agent signings, forfeited picks and compensation picks will slightly alter the MLB draft's four remaining rounds (2-5).

Round 1 Selections and Grades

1. Detroit Tigers: Spencer Torkelson, 3B, Arizona State (Grade: A)

2. Baltimore Orioles: Heston Kjerstad, OF, Arkansas (B+)

3. Miami Marlins: Max Meyer, RHP, Minnesota (B-)

4. Kansas City Royals: Asa Lacy, LHP, Texas A&M (A)

5. Toronto Blue Jays: Austin Martin, SS, Vanderbilt (A)

6. Seattle Mariners: Emerson Hancock, RHP, Georgia (A)

7. Pittsburgh Pirates: Nick Gonzales, SS, New Mexico State (A-)

8. San Diego Padres: Robert Hassell III, OF, Independence HS, Tenn. (A-)

9. Colorado Rockies: Zac Veen, OF, Spruce Creek HS, Fla. (A)

10. Los Angeles Angels: Reid Detmers, LHP, Louisville (A-)

11. Chicago White Sox: Garrett Crochet, LHP, Tennessee (A-)

12. Cincinnati Reds: Austin Hendrick, OF, West Allegheny HS, Pa. (A)

13. San Francisco Giants: Patrick Bailey, C, NC State (B+)

14. Texas Rangers: Justin Foscue, 2B, Mississippi State (B-)

15. Philadelphia Phillies: Mick Abel, RHP, Jesuit HS, Ore. (A)

16. Chicago Cubs: Ed Howard, SS, Mount Carmel HS, Ill. (A-)

17. Boston Red Sox: Nick Yorke, 2B, Archbishop Mitty HS, Calif. (C)

18. Arizona Diamondbacks: Bryce Jarvis, RHP, Duke (A-)

19. New York Mets: Pete Crow-Armstrong, Harvard Westlake HS, Calif. (B+)

20. Milwaukee Brewers: Garrett Mitchell, OF, UCLA (A)

21. St. Louis Cardinals: Jordan Walker, 3B, Decatur HS, Ga. (A-)

22. Washington Nationals: Cade Cavalli, RHP, Oklahoma (A-)

23. Cleveland Indians: Carson Tucker, SS, Mountain Pointe HS, Ariz. (B)

24. Tampa Bay Rays: Nick Bitsko, RHP, Central Bucks East HS, Pa. (A-)

25. Atlanta Braves: Jared Shuster, LHP, Wake Forest (B)

26. Oakland Athletics: Tyler Soderstrom, C, Turlock HS, Calif. (A)

27. Minnesota Twins: Aaron Sabato, 1B, North Carolina (B+)

28. New York Yankees: Austin Wells, C, Arizona (B+)

29. Los Angeles Dodgers: Bobby Miller, RHP, Louisville (A)

30. Baltimore Orioles: Jordan Westburg, SS, Mississippi State (A-)

31. Pittsburgh Pirates: Carmen Mlodzinski, RHP, South Carolina (A)

32. Kansas City Royals: Nick Loftin, SS, Baylor (A-)

33. Arizona Diamondbacks: Slade Cecconi, RHP, Miami (A)

34. San Diego Padres: Justin Lange, RHP, Llano HS, Texas (B)

35. Colorado Rockies: Drew Romo, C, The Woodlands HS, Texas (A-)

36. Cleveland Indians: Tanner Burns, RHP, Auburn (B+)

37. Tampa Bay Rays: Alika Williams, SS, Arizona State (A-)

Round 1 Reaction

As you'd expect, the No. 1 overall selection earned the highest marks. Detroit Tigers general manager Al Avila appeared on ESPN's coverage and shared the team's initial plan for Torkelson.

And then, both the Orioles and Marlins pulled off a surprise.

Baltimore tabbed Arkansas outfielder Heston Kjerstad, and Miami chose Minnesota ace Max Meyer. While the rationale is understandable—saving money early to spend later—the long-struggling franchises left Asa Lacy and Austin Martin on the board.

Kansas City and Toronto took full advantage of the situation, taking Lacy and Martin, respectively.

Similarly, the Rockies must've been thrilled to see prep outfielder Zac Veen dip from a potential top-five slot to ninth. He'd often been connected to Kansas City at No. 4 overall.

In the middle of the opening round, the Cubs produced one of the night's best stories. They selected Ed Howard, a shortstop from Mount Carmel High School—which is a simple 15-mile trip on Lake Shore Drive from Wrigley Field.

That exciting connection of the Cubs and Howard preceded what was perhaps the most confusing pick. At No. 17 overall, the Red Sox chose prep infielder Nick Yorke.

Several years in the future, Boston may be remembered as the smartest people in the room. Wednesday, though, it was a shock.

Milwaukee landed an intriguing talent in Garrett Mitchell at No. 20. Last year, the UCLA speedster hit .349 with 14 doubles and 12 triples while stealing 18 bases in 22 attempts. The possibility of Mitchell sharing the outfield with Christian Yelich is exciting.

Then at No. 27, the Twins made a perfectly Twins selection. Minnesota led the majors with 658 extra-base hits in 2019, and Aaron Sabato racked up 57 in only 83 appearances at UNC.

From the college perspective, Louisville had a pair of pitchers selected in the first round in Reid Detmers and Bobby Miller. Mississippi State saw both middle infielders, Justin Foscue and Jordan Westburg, taken on the opening night of the draft.

Arizona State celebrated the first and last pick as Torkelson went to Detroit and Alika Williams headed to Tampa Bay.

Thursday's portion of the draft will begin at 5 p.m. ET.