Tony Hawk Tweets X-Ray Photos of Gruesome Finger Injury, Says Ring Was Cut Off

Skateboard legend Tony Hawk suffered a gruesome dislocated finger over the weekend that required his wedding ring to be cut off before his bones were set "to their full upright and locked position," he revealed alongside his X-rays Wednesday:

"And I still love my job," the 52-year-old noted.

Hawk has been married four times, most recently wedding Cathy Goodman in 2015.

"Each marriage was very different," Hawk told Robyn Doreian of the Sydney Morning Herald in April. "My travel schedule and obligations definitely affected my second marriage. There were all kinds of other elements, such as behaviors I've managed to get control of, but the most challenging factor in my relationships remains travel and prioritizing my time."

As for the finger injury, Hawk has suffered much worse while skating such as a broken pelvis, fractured skull and over 20 concussions, according to CNBC's Lucy Handley.

Hawk has won 10 X Games gold medals, per the event's official website, and made history there over the years:

By 25 years old, Hawk won 73 of the 103 professional contests he had participated in.