NASCAR at Martinsville 2020 Results: Martin Truex Jr. Cruises to Win

Martin Truex Jr. took the lead with 129 laps remaining in the Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 at Martinsville Speedway on Wednesday and didn't look back, claiming his first NASCAR Cup Series checkered flag this season.

Ryan Blaney came in second, 4.705 seconds behind Truex, followed by Brad Keselowski, Joey Logano and Chase Elliott to round out the top five. The race featured 13 lead changes.

Logano captured stage points by winning Stage 1, while Jimmie Johnson notched his first stage win of this season in Stage 2:

This marked Truex's second top-five finish, having crossed the line third at the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway last Sunday.

Bubba Wallace called this the "biggest race of my career" earlier Wednesday, as he designed his No. 43 car in a Black Lives Matter paint scheme and led the banning of Confederate flags from all NASCAR events:

Wallace claimed 11th, narrowly missing out on his second top-10 Cup Series result.

Further down the standings, Kyle Busch (19th), Denny Hamlin (24th) and Austin Dillon (37th) were among drivers who experienced brake and tire issues:

Dillon was only able to complete 399 of the race's 500 laps because of a broken crush panel:

Kevin Harvick, the 15th-place finisher, entered Martinsville atop the Cup Series leaderboard, with Truex 87 points off the No. 1 spot in fifth place. Harvick was fresh off winning the QuikTrip 500 but struggled with a dead battery in the early going.

Truex will look to continue gaining ground on Harvick at the Dixie Vodka 400, set for Homestead-Miami Speedway on June 14.