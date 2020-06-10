Patrick Mahomes: Watching George Floyd Video 'Hurts Me Too Much to My Soul'

Focus On Sport/Getty Images

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes spoke with reporters on Wednesday and offered his thoughts regarding a number of topics amid nationwide protests against systemic racism and police brutality sparked by the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis Police custody on May 25.

Video showed officer Derek Chauvin pressing his knee into Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes during an arrest. Floyd said he could not breathe and that his entire body hurt but Chauvin did not move his knee and three other officers involved did not intervene. Floyd died at a nearby hospital, per CNN.

Mahomes noted that he can't watch the entire video, per 610 Sports KC, saying, "It hurts me too much to my soul to see him and feel like I can't help":



"That could've been one of my family members," Mahomes added, per Nate Taylor of The Athletic. "I wanted to sit back and listen and make the best-informed decision to help the world."

Mahomes has spoken out and taken action in the weeks since Floyd was killed.

He was one of many high-profile players who took part in a video condemning systemic racism and supporting Black Lives Matter:

The Super Bowl-winning signal-caller also released a statement on Wednesday:

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid also told reporters (h/t Terez Paylor of Yahoo Sports) that Mahomes and two-time All-Pro safety Tyrann Mathieu will be putting together a voter registration program.

Mathieu spoke to reporters Wednesday about why they're creating the initiative.

"If you want to change anything, you're going to have to educate people. I think voter registration can impact a lot of people and see good change," Mathieu said, per Taylor.

As for Mahomes, the 2018 NFL MVP said he's committed to using his platform for change, per Taylor.



"It's not about who kneels and who doesn't kneel," Mahomes said. "It's about having the right to peacefully protest and to recognize social injustices are happening and racial inequality does happen every single day."