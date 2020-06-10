Colts' Philip Rivers Refutes Decline in Play Criticism: 'Let's Turn on the Tape'

Ed Zurga/Associated Press

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers doesn't see 2020 as a rebound year.

The 38-year-old signed a one-year contract with the Colts after playing for the Los Angeles Chargers since 2004. Rivers threw for 4,615 yards, 23 touchdowns and 20 interceptions on 66 percent completion last season, sparking criticism that he was on the decline.

"Couldn't play anymore?" Rivers said Wednesday, per The Athletic's Zak Keefer. "Shoot, let's turn on the tape. I definitely had some throws I want back, and I'll own every [one] of those, but I had some throws that probably were as good as any I've made in my career."

To Rivers' point, drops played a part in his statistical decline:

Rivers addressed criticism about his performance in late November after throwing 14 picks in an 11-game span, including seven in two games.

"It's not one of those things that I'm looking for extra motivation, or 'I'll show them' or 'I can't believe they think that,'" he told reporters. "I get it. You know, if I was in that locker room, I'd be upset with me too. Some of those things, it just comes with it, it comes with the position. And I understand that."

The 2004 fourth overall pick left the Chargers as the franchise's all-time leader in yards (59,271), touchdowns (397) and record (123-101).