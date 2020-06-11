Ranking the Most Underrated and Underutilized WWE, WCW Stars Ever

14 of 15

Bam Bam Bigelow may be the most athletically gifted super heavyweight in wrestling history. At 350 pounds, he could cartwheel around the ring with ease and keep up with the smallest, fasted and highest-flying Superstars on the WWE roster.

The Beast From The East was also a hell of a worker, something he learned during his days in New Japan Pro-Wrestling. He could brawl with the best, as most his size could, but he could also engage Bret Hart in a scientific wrestling match if need be. And he did, many times during The Hitman’s first WWE Championship run in 1993.

Whether he was tossing around the 123 Kid or throwing fists with Lex Luger or Diesel, he was one of those talents management could rely on to turn in a strong performance when the card most needed it.

But not one it thought could be a sustainable main event attraction.

Sure, Vince McMahon booked Bigelow against Lawrence Taylor at WrestleMania XI, but that had as much to do with their trust in him as a worker as anything. Coming out of that show, he should have been a humiliated force of nature seeking vengeance, recommitted to demolishing the opposition en route to a title run.

Instead, the company turned him into a cartwheeling babyface that never really got over with the masses.

After an ECW run in which Paul Heyman completely restored his credibility, putting the world title on him and letting Bigelow be the Bam Bam everyone thought he could be, the Asbury Park, New Jersey native signed with WCW.

Despite early work with Goldberg, he faded into the undercard, becoming a member of that promotion’s messy and uninspired hardcore division. There were some fun brawls with Brian Knobbs and Finlay, a comedic battle here or there with Norman Smiley and a run with Diamond Dallas Page and Kanyon as The Jersey Triad, but none of it really reflected Bigelow’s abilities.

By the end of WCW, he was stuck feuding with Shawn Stasiak, a young performer who tried hard but did not have an ounce of the talent Bigelow had.

Heyman’s ability to get the most out of Bigelow proved that there was money to be made in The Beast from the East. He was a guy who could believably be a world champion. He was a monster of a competitor who, for whatever reason, WWE and WCW never saw as the guy to stand toe-to-toe with the top stars in their companies on a nightly basis, headlining PPVs and winning world titles.

And it’s a shame, because Bigelow would have been the perfect guy to put at the top of a card at the height of wrestling popularity in the Monday Night Wars, an anti-authority badass with tattoos and a mean streak a mile wide.