IOC to Explore Easing Rule Banning Protests at 2021 Tokyo Olympics

Megan ArmstrongSenior Analyst IIIJune 10, 2020

A picture taken on June 8, 2020 shows the Olympic rings logo at the entrance of the headquarters of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) in Lausanne amid the COVID-19 crisis, caused by the novel coronavirus. - The International Olympic Committee (IOC) Executive Board will meet remotely by videoconference on June 10, 2020 to report on the Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024 Olympics. (Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP) (Photo by FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images)
FABRICE COFFRINI/Getty Images

The Telegraph's Ben Bloom reported Tuesday that the International Olympic Committee was committed to maintaining guidelines from January that prohibit "gestures of a political nature, like a hand gesture or kneeling":

However, according to Graham Dunbar of the Associated Press on Wednesday, the IOC will "open talks that could let athletes make stronger protests" at the Tokyo Olympics in summer 2021. 

"The Olympic aims are a very powerful global demonstration against racism and for inclusivity," IOC President Thomas Bach told reporters, later adding, "I really think the athletes' commission is taking the pulse of the opinions of the athletes and is reflecting very well the opinion of the majority of the athletes."

Last week, former American Olympic track and field athlete John Carlos was celebrated on his 75th birthday for his protest with Tommie Smith against racial injustice in the U.S. at the 1968 Games:

Carlos was one of several people to use the Olympics as a platform for protest before Rule 50 was enacted.

In late March, the Tokyo Games were postponed from this summer to next summer because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

