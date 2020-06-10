Damian Lillard Pays Tribute to Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant in New Single Artwork

Megan ArmstrongSenior Analyst IIIJune 10, 2020

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) in the second half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, in Denver. The Nuggets won 127-99. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Damian Lillard is using music as an outlet once again. 

The Portland Trail Blazers All-Star point guard dropped "Blacklist" on Tuesday under his Dame D.O.L.L.A. stage name to protest police brutality and racism:

The 29-year-old weaved in his basketball roots Wednesday when he teased upcoming single "GOAT Spirit," dropping Friday, with artwork that pays tribute to Michael Jordan and the late Kobe Bryant:

Lillard participated in a protest in Portland on June 4 before taking another tack with "Blacklist":

The 2012-13 Rookie of the Year has long used music as his vehicle and has put out three albums: The Letter "O" (2016), Confirmed ('17) and BIG D.O.L.L.A. ('19).

Protests against police brutality and racial injustice have been ongoing across the globe, including in all 50 states, since 46-year-old black man George Floyd was killed in Minneapolis police custody May 25. He was pronounced dead at nearby hospital after since-fired officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck for eight minutes and 46 seconds.

Chauvin has been charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. 

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

Related

    Wolves' Rosas Hopeful for More Front-Office Diversity

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Wolves' Rosas Hopeful for More Front-Office Diversity

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: NBA Teams Will Have to Submit Medical Records

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: NBA Teams Will Have to Submit Medical Records

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Doncic's Trainer: Mavs Star 'Not in the Best Shape' Ahead of NBA Restart

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Doncic's Trainer: Mavs Star 'Not in the Best Shape' Ahead of NBA Restart

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Trades to Replace Underperforming Starters

    Seven veterans who are in need of replacement 👋

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Trades to Replace Underperforming Starters

    Grant Hughes
    via Bleacher Report