Damian Lillard Pays Tribute to Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant in New Single Artwork

Damian Lillard is using music as an outlet once again.

The Portland Trail Blazers All-Star point guard dropped "Blacklist" on Tuesday under his Dame D.O.L.L.A. stage name to protest police brutality and racism:

The 29-year-old weaved in his basketball roots Wednesday when he teased upcoming single "GOAT Spirit," dropping Friday, with artwork that pays tribute to Michael Jordan and the late Kobe Bryant:

Lillard participated in a protest in Portland on June 4 before taking another tack with "Blacklist":

The 2012-13 Rookie of the Year has long used music as his vehicle and has put out three albums: The Letter "O" (2016), Confirmed ('17) and BIG D.O.L.L.A. ('19).



Protests against police brutality and racial injustice have been ongoing across the globe, including in all 50 states, since 46-year-old black man George Floyd was killed in Minneapolis police custody May 25. He was pronounced dead at nearby hospital after since-fired officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck for eight minutes and 46 seconds.

Chauvin has been charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.