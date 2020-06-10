Report: NBA Teams Will Be Asked to Submit Medical Records Before Orlando Restart

Tim Warner/Getty Images

The NBA will reportedly ask team personnel to submit medical histories to a panel of physicians, who will review their risk of serious illness amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to Adrian Wojnarowski and Zach Lowe of ESPN.

The 2019-20 season had been suspended since March because of COVID-19, and the league is set to resume with 22 teams in July. The NBA announced it's been working with infectious disease specialists, public health experts and government officials to help reduce the spread of the coronavirus.

A major concern is the age of coaches Alvin Gentry, Mike D'Antoni and San Antonio's Gregg Popovich, all of whom are at least 65 years old and more susceptible to contracting the virus. However, Wojnarowski reported the NBA can't legally exclude anyone based on age.



The Center for Disease Control had previously announced those 65 years and older were at higher risk of severe illness from COVID-19.

Gentry has already addressed these concerns in May, saying the increased vulnerability will "not stop me from doing my job one bit," per Marc Stein of the New York Times.

Beyond the coaches, the NBA can also use the medical records to see if any players are more vulnerable because of preexisting conditions, which could include chronic lung diseases or heart diseases.

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Larry Nance Jr. said in March he was at-risk because of his Crohn's disease, per Kelsey Russo of The Athletic. Though Cleveland will not be among the teams in Orlando, other players could have similar restrictions.

The league must then decide whether to ban any players or staff members who could be vulnerable to the disease.