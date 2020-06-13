Updated 2020 WWE Backlash Match Card Ahead of PPV

AMER HILABI/Getty Images

WWE Backlash 2020 will emanate from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, on Sunday and is set to feature several highly anticipated matches, including one that is being billed as "The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever."

Edge and Randy Orton have massive expectations to live up to since their bout is attached to that label, but they will have plenty of help when it comes to putting on a strong overall show. The WWE, universal and Raw women's titles will all be on the line, along with a couple of secondary belts.

The pay-per-view will also feature a grudge match between Jeff Hardy and Sheamus, whose rivalry is arguably even more heated than that of Edge and Orton.

Here is everything you need to know about Backlash, including the full match card and which matches to pay extra attention to.

Where: WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida

When: Sunday, June 14 at 7 p.m. ET (pre-show starts at 6 p.m. ET)

Watch: WWE Network

WWE Backlash Card

Greatest Wrestling Match Ever: Edge vs. Randy Orton

WWE Championship: Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Bobby Lashley

Raw Women's Championship: Asuka (c) vs. Nia Jax

Universal Championship Handicap match: Braun Strowman (c) vs. The Miz and John Morrison

Jeff Hardy vs. Sheamus

WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Triple Threat: Sasha Banks and Bayley (c) vs. Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross vs. The IIconics

United States Championship: Apollo Crews (c) vs. Andrade

Top Matches to Watch

Edge vs. Randy Orton

Edge and Orton battled in a violent Last Man Standing match at WrestleMania 36 in April, but their clash at Backlash figures to be far different.

The Viper challenged his former friend to a straight-up wrestling match because of his belief that Edge won't be able to deliver in that setting more than nine years after the last time he competed in a basic singles match. While the veteran has expressed some self-doubt as well, he accepted the challenge.

Their meeting is being billed as "The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever"—an impossible bar to reach. Even in their respective primes, it is hard to imagine Edge and Orton delivering the best fight in the history of wrestling.

One thing WWE accomplished with that tagline, though, is piquing the interest of fans who may want to tune in to see precisely what the two are able to do. The greatest wrestling match of all time is unlikely, but if they can steal the show, it should leave the audience satisfied.

Both Edge and Orton are true pros who are as technically sound as they come. They have also been in the ring together often over the years as both opponents and tag team partners, so the chemistry they need is present.

Aside from seeing how close they can come to having a great technical bout, the possibility of Orton using it as a ploy to use his heel-like tendencies and cheat adds further intrigue for those wondering how the contest will play out.

Drew McIntyre vs. Bobby Lashley

Edge vs. Orton figures to go on last at Backlash, but it is possible the WWE Championship match between Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley will steal the show.

The two men have been at odds lately as Lashley's new associate, MVP, has guided the big man on perhaps the most impressive run of his career. Given The All Mighty's physical ability and the added dimension his advocate brings to the table, he is a legitimate threat to dethrone McIntyre.

The Scot is no stranger to slaying giants, as he defeated Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 36 to win the WWE title. He has also successfully defended the title against Big Show and Seth Rollins since then, and he is looking unstoppable in his own right.

While it is difficult to envision McIntyre losing the title, it is a possibility. If WWE wants to do Lashley vs. Lesnar at SummerSlam, then having The All Mighty win the belt and carry it into the Biggest Party of the Summer on August 23 would make sense.

That would also allow McIntyre to fight his way back up to the top and regain the WWE Championship when there are fans in attendance, something he was robbed of at WrestleMania because of the coronavirus pandemic.

McIntyre and Lashley are two big men who are going to bring the fight to each other, and with MVP and perhaps even Lana playing a role in the match from the outside, anything could happen.

Jeff Hardy vs. Sheamus

The heat between Hardy and Sheamus has been building for several weeks, and it reached a new level on the May 29 edition of SmackDown.

The Celtic Warrior apparently framed his rival by making it look like he hit Elias with his car while drunk as part of a hit-and-run accident. Hardy was arrested when police determined he was responsible, but after he passed sobriety tests and witnesses suggested someone else was to blame, he was released.

Sheamus took the veteran's spot in the semifinals of the Intercontinental Championship tournament, but Hardy returned to the arena in time to cost The Celtic Warrior his match against Daniel Bryan.

That only served to further infuriate the Irishman, who first took issue with The Charismatic Enigma because of the fact that video packages highlighting his career and hyping his return were airing before and after his matches on SmackDown.

Sheamus' hatred for Hardy has been apparent for around two months, so there is no telling what he may try to do to him or how physical the match could get.

Based on the strength of their storyline and given they are both skilled veterans, Hardy and Sheamus shouldn't have much of a problem putting on an entertaining affair at Backlash.

