O.J. Mayo Reinstated by USC After Disassociation over Improper Benefits

Don Ryan/Associated Press

O.J. Mayo has officially been welcomed back to USC after being disassociated from the Trojans after receiving improper benefits while at the school.

USC announced Mayo's reinstatement on Twitter on Wednesday:

The Trojans have been welcoming back a number of star athletes who were disassociated from their programs because of NCAA violations.

Reggie Bush was also reinstated Wednesday after an NCAA-mandated 10-year disassocation after an investigation determined he received impermissible benefits from agents while playing football at USC.

USC announced self-imposed sanctions in 2010 after an internal investigation found Mayo received improper cash and gifts during his one season with the men's basketball program. The team vacated 21 wins and returned money it received for participating in the Pac-10 and NCAA tournaments during the 2007-08 season.

Mayo was named to the All-Pac-10 first team after averaging 20.7 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game as a freshman. He was selected No. 3 overall by the Minnesota Timberwolves in the 2008 NBA draft.