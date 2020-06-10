Reggie Bush 'Excited to Come Home' After USC Ends 10-Year Disassociation

KEVORK DJANSEZIAN/Associated Press

Former USC running back Reggie Bush released a statement Wednesday as the school's athletic department announced the end of his 10-year NCAA-mandated disassociation from the Trojans.

"I've dreamed of this day for 10-plus years, and I'm excited to come home!" Bush said.

USC president Carol Folt made Bush's reunion with the school official in a letter to the two-time Pac-10 Offensive Player of the Year.

"I am pleased to inform you that all restrictions and prohibitions on your involvement in our athletics program are officially removed and you will be afforded the privileges and courtesies extended to all Trojan football alumni," Folt wrote.

Trojans athletic director Mike Bohn also released a statement:

"When I was hired to represent the Trojan Family as the director of athletics, I committed to listening and learning before leading. Throughout this process, one of the consistent themes that emerged from my discussions was how much Reggie Bush means to our former players, USC alumni, and fans everywhere. I've enjoyed getting to know Reggie and so many of his teammates, and I'm pleased his disassociation has ended so that we can welcome him back to our family. I'm confident that Reggie will use his incredible platform and influential voice to support and empower all of our student-athletes."

Bush was one of the best college football players of his generation. He helped lead USC to back-to-back national championships in 2003 and 2004 before winning the 2005 Heisman Trophy, which he vacated and returned to the Heisman Trophy Trust in 2010 because of the improper benefits scandal.

USC's announcement noted the running back's status with the school doesn't change the NCAA's decision in the case, which included vacating records from 2004 and 2005, Bush's stats across those two years and the removal of his name from the Heisman's winner list.

NCAA ruling aside, Bush accounted for 4,470 yards from scrimmage, 2,081 return yards and 42 total touchdowns across 39 appearances in three years with the Trojans.

He last played professionally in 2016 and currently works as a football analyst for Fox Sports.