NBA Mock Draft 2020: Landing Spots for James Wiseman, Onyeka Okongwu, Top Bigs

With a clearer picture of how the NBA will resume play this season, one of the next important items on the checklist is the draft.

There's still debate on how and when it will be administered, but it will happen, so teams had better have a game plan on what kind of prospect they're looking for.

Not surprisingly, this draft is top heavy with guards and small forwards. But there are still a few big men looking to crack the lottery.

Here's the latest mock draft and the projections for centers like James Wiseman in the first round.

2020 NBA Mock Draft

1. Golden State: James Wiseman, C, Memphis

2. Cleveland: LaMelo Ball, PG, Illawarra Hawks

3. Minnesota: Anthony Edwards, SG, Georgia

4. Atlanta: Obi Toppin, PF, Dayton

5. Detroit: Tyrese Haliburton, PG, Iowa State

6. New York: Deni Avdija, F, Maccabi Tel Aviv

7. Chicago: Cole Anthony, PG, North Carolina

8. Charlotte: Onyeka Okongwu, PF/C, USC

9. Washington: Isaac Okoro, SF, Auburn



10. Phoenix: Killian Hayes, PG, Ratiopharm Ulm

11. San Antonio: RJ Hampton, SG, New Zealand Breakers

12. Sacramento: Tyrese Maxey, SG, Kentucky

13. New Orleans: Nico Mannion, PG, Arizona

14. Portland: Devin Vassell, SF, Florida State

15. Orlando: Saddiq Bey, SF, Villanova

16. Minnesota (via Brooklyn): Precious Achiuwa, PF/C, Memphis

17. Boston (via Memphis): Patrick Williams, PF, Florida State

18. Dallas: Isaiah Stewart, C, Washington

19. Milwaukee (via Indiana): Theo Maledon, PG, ASVEL

20. Brooklyn (via Philadelphia): Jaden McDaniels, SF/PF, Washington

21. Denver (via Houston): Josh Green, SG, Arizona

22. Philadelphia (via Oklahoma City): Jalen Smith, PF, Maryland

23. Miami: Vernon Carey Jr., PF/C, Duke

24. Utah: Aaron Nesmith, SF, Vanderbilt

25. Oklahoma City (via Denver): Aleksej Pokusevski, PF, Olympiacos

26. Boston: Leandro Bolmaro, SF, FC Barcelona

27. New York (via L.A. Clippers): Tre Jones, PG, Duke

28. Toronto: Xavier Tillman, PF, Michigan State

29. L.A. Lakers: Kira Lewis Jr., PG, Alabama

30. Boston (via Milwaukee): Jahmi'us Ramsey, SG, Texas Tech

Where the Big Men Roam

Let's face it, the advent of small ball and the three-point shot revolution has all but eliminated the use of the big man.

Teams are more apt to hoist the long ball or create pick and rolls to the basket than dump it into a big man to go to work on the block.

So where does that leave the seven-footer?

Like anything, centers and power forwards have had to evolve. So, in this draft, teams are looking for bigs that are versatile and are defensive-minded. That's why Wiseman is the most intriguing center on the board.

On paper, the former Memphis Tigers star is easily the best prospect. At 7'1", 240 pounds with a 7'6" wingspan, Wiseman could be dominant at the next level. And he's shown flashes that he can be unstoppable.

He only played three games for Memphis, but he averaged 19.7 points, 0.7 rebounds and 3.0 blocks per game.

The Golden State Warriors have the best chance at the No. 1 pick, and despite GM Bob Myers' idea that they would consider trading it, Wiseman could fill in nicely on the team's offensive scheme.

He's a rim-runner with a versatile game around the basket. His defensive abilities are also strong.

Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson's ability to hit the long ball at an obscene clip gets all of the notoriety for the Warriors, but it was their team defense that was crucial to their five straight trips to the NBA Finals.

They'll need someone like Wiseman to help bridge that defensive gap to get back to the top of the league's list of contenders.

Wiseman won't likely step in immediately, but with time and the right tutelage from Draymond Green, for instance, the sky is the limit for this 19-year old phenom.

The next big man to keep an eye on is Onyeka Okongwu.

At 6'9", 245 pounds, the USC freshman isn't as tall as Wiseman, but he's just as formidable on the defensive end.

Like Wiseman, Okongwu can finish around the rim, run the floor like a gazelle and rebound. His numbers weren't eye-popping, but he did average 2.7 blocks per game to go along with 16.2 points and 8.6 rebounds.

Okongwu's acumen for blocking shots is off the charts, but so is his ability to switch on the perimeter.

In the modern NBA, that skill is crucial, as teams overwhelmingly try to run screens in the high post to isolate big men to give their crafty guards an advantage.

Okongwu is able to slide and keep guards in front of him on the perimeter, disrupting the opposing guards' offensive schematics.

Additionally, the Trojans big has a knack for disrupting shots under the basket or in the lane.

The Charlotte Hornets have a lot of needs, with defense being high on the list. Currently, they have the sixth-worst defensive rating in the league at 112.8. Okongwu could help turn that around as a plug-and-play prospect.

Further down the list is Isaiah Stewart. The Washington Huskies center is another sub-seven footer at 6'9" but he's got a grown man body at 250 pounds. As a freshman, he averaged 17 points, 8.8 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per game.

Stewart is a former McDonald's All-American with a deft touch near the rim, and he is able to finish with either hand.

He has a bullish back-to-the-basket game and can catch-and-finish through contact with ease.

The five-star prospect shot an impressive 57 percent from the field and has a penchant for offensive rebounds. He has a wide body and plays super physical on the low block.

Stewart's height could be a big limitation at the next level, but his motor could be what mitigates his deficiencies.

The Dallas Mavericks have a solid foundation in Kristaps Porzingis and Luka Doncic, so they can afford to bring along a player like Stewart.

Dallas has a lot of finesse players, so Stewart would add an amount of grit and toughness they'll need if they want to get to the next level.

