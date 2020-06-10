Ron Rivera Says He Supports Players Taking a Knee During National Anthem

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

Washington Redskins head coach Ron Rivera will support any player on the team who wants to take a knee during the national anthem.

As shared by NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay, Rivera explained he "understands (taking a knee is) a protest against brutality and not about the military or patriotism."

Per The Athletic's David Aldridge, Rivera also said he read over the United States Constitution and President's Oath of Office: "We should be supportive of people's rights, their right of free speech ... that helped me understand the importance of that."

Rivera's comments come after Washington running back Adrian Peterson told Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle on Friday that he will "without a doubt" be taking a knee during the national anthem this season.

"We've got to put the effort in as a group collectively. Are they going to try to punish us all? If not, playing football is going to help us save lives and change things, then that's what it needs to be," Peterson said.

Peterson was responding to comments Drew Brees made last week in an interview with Yahoo Finance about not agreeing with "anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America" when asked if he would support players kneeling.

Brees has since walked that statement back, issuing an apology on Instagram and vowing to "do less talking and more listening...and when the black community is talking about their pain, we all need to listen."



Last season, Carolina Panthers safety Eric Reid, Miami Dolphins wide receiver Albert Wilson and Houston Texans wide receiver Kenny Stills were the only players who continued to kneel during the national anthem prior to games.

Rivera, who coached Reid for two seasons in Carolina, is entering his first year as head coach of the Redskins.