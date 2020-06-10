Authorities Search Raiders' Lynn Bowden Jr.'s Family Home; Guns Seized

Bryan Woolston/Associated Press

U.S. Marshals and the Drug Enforcement Agency reportedly seized guns from the family home of Las Vegas Raiders running back Lynn Bowden Jr. in Youngstown, Ohio, during a search Wednesday.

Gerry Ricciutti of WKBN reported Bowden was on the porch in handcuffs while the authorities took loaded assault rifles and handguns from the house. No arrests were made at the scene.

Other people were in the home Wednesday. Sources told Ricciutti that undercover police agents previously made drug purchases at the residence, but those sources don't know if Bowden was involved in the transactions.

Kyle Tucker of The Athletic provided further details about the house:

Bowden's mother, Melissa Phillips, provided more reaction:

Bowden was a do-it-all offensive playmaker across three seasons of college football at Kentucky. He spent time at quarterback, running back and wide receiver while with the Wildcats. He recorded 1,816 yards from scrimmage, 403 passing yards and 17 total touchdowns as a junior in 2019.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The Raiders selected the 22-year-old consensus first-team All-American in the third round of the 2020 NFL draft.

Las Vegas general manager Mike Mayock said in May he expected the all-purpose standout to make an instant impact within the offensive scheme of head coach Jon Gruden.

"Ultimately, he'll probably be what we call a 'joker,' which is what I love in Jon's offense," Mayock told reporters. "It's somebody who can do multiple jobs. But day one, he's going to come in and be a running back."

Gutierrez noted Bowden had overcome "character concerns," which were also examined by Joe Cox of Saturday Down South in December, to become a "more mature player and father."

The Ohio native has yet to sign his rookie contract with the Raiders.