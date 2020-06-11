Ranking the 10 Biggest Fluke Seasons in NFL History

0 of 11

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The 2019 NFL season saw its fair share of incredible breakout performances. From second-year quarterback Lamar Jackson winning MVP to sixth-year vet Shaquil Barrett leading the league in sacks, several players appeared to take the next step toward stardom.

However, there is a risk involved with crowning a breakout player as the next big thing. Overnight sensations can quickly become one-year wonders.

While this doesn't feel like the future case for Jackson—who showed plenty of promise as a rookie—or Barrett, such an outcome would not be unprecedented. Here, we'll look back at the 10 biggest fluke seasons in league history.

Each player on this list looked, for one year, to be a budding superstar. Then, for one reason or another, they all fell back to obscurity. We'll rank players based on the flukiness of their big seasons—the level of height reached compared with the rest of their playing careers.