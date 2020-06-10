MLB Trade Rumors: Latest Buzz Heading into 2020 Draft

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

The current labor dispute between MLB and the MLBPA rages on, with the players submitting another counter-proposal on Tuesday.

It remains to be seen whether the two sides can hash out an agreement and save the 2020 season. What is known, however, is that all 30 front offices will be making some important decisions this week.

The 2020 MLB Amateur Draft begins with Round 1 on Wednesday evening, and this year's draft will feature a new wrinkle. Teams will have to be more vigilant in hitting on their picks, as the draft will only be five rounds rather than the standard 40 rounds.

There figures to be a certain sense of urgency in terms of picking the best or most talented player available, given the shortened nature of the draft.

While some teams might have surprises in store, the Detroit Tigers certainly do not appear to be among that crowd. The Tigers have the No. 1 overall pick, and it is widely expected they will take Arizona State first baseman Spencer Torkelson.

Indeed, Lynn Henning of the Detroit News said the Tigers will take Torkelson "unless something bizarre occurs" in the hours leading up to the draft.

Henning also added general manager Al Avila's front office "has done nothing during these pre-draft months to dissuade those who have believed Torkelson rests just ahead of two other franchise-level talents: Austin Martin, a sublime hitter from Vanderbilt, as well as Texas A&M power left-hander Asa Lacy."

Torkelson is at the top of nearly every mock draft, including that of MLB.com's Jonathan Mayo. He is a prodigious slugger, slashing .337/.463/.729 with 54 homers in 129 games as a member of the Sun Devils.

Just one first baseman (Adrian Gonzalez in 2000) has been taken with the No. 1 overall pick since the first draft in 1965.

However, the Tigers appear locked in on Torkelson as they hope to add a future slugger to the pipeline.

Do the Orioles Have a Surprise in Store?

Though Torkelson is widely regarded as the top pick, Vanderbilt infielder Austin Martin is considered every bit a pure hitter, if not the same kind of slugging force.

Martin hit .368 with a 1.007 OPS during his time at Vandy, and he also offers positional versatility as a guy who can play the hot corner or up the middle.

Mayo has the Baltimore Orioles selecting Martin with the No. 2 overall pick, and it seems the O's would do well to add another bat after drafting catcher Adley Rutschman with the No. 1 overall pick last year.

But Henning reported Martin-to-Orioles is not set in stone:

"Martin was expected to be picked second overall by the Orioles. But there were reports Wednesday that the Orioles were readying a surprise: a less-gaudy player who could be signed well beneath the allowance limit, which would ostensibly allow Baltimore to throw big bucks later in the draft at a player who might otherwise be off to college."

It is certainly possible the Orioles would pass on Martin so as to ensure spending flexibility for later picks. At the same time, Baltimore has the highest amount of spending money in terms of signing bonuses.

Yes, the O's must also account for the fact they have the 30th overall selection in this year's draft. However, they also need impact players who can quickly rise through the minor league system.

The Orioles might throw opposing front offices for a loop by selecting someone other than Martin. But given this year allows for less draft capital, they will be sure to do their homework before making such a decision.

