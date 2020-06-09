Top Rank Boxing Results: Shakur Stevenson Beats Felix Caraballo by Knockout

Handout/Getty Images

Shakur Stevenson has entered rare territory.

The World Boxing Organization featherweight titleholder took his talents to the lightweight division on Tuesday, where he made quick work of Felix Caraballo to push his record to 14-0 (eight knockouts), earning a technical knockout in the sixth round after a series of devastating body blows.

Stevenson joins Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Oscar De La Hoya as the only Americans since 1990 to win an Olympic medal, world title and remain undefeated as a pro through age 22.

Stevenson vs. Caraballo headlined Top Rank's return to the ring in Las Vegas this week.

Here's how the rest of the fight card played out.

Stevenson vs. Caraballo Card Results

Shakur Stevenson def. Felix Caraballo via sixth-round TKO

Jared Anderson def. Johnnie Langston via third-round TKO

Guido Vianello def. Donald Haynesworth via first-round TKO

Quatavious Cash def. Calvin Metcalf via unanimous technical decision (60-54, 60-55, 59-55)

Robeisy Ramirez def. Yeuri Andujar via first-round TKO

Recap

With no fans allowed into the arena because of the coronavirus pandemic, it was easy to hear the power packed into each one of Stevenson's punches. The viciousness of Stevenson's body blows helped illuminate why the young knockout artist entered the ring a -7000 favorite (bet $7,000 to win $100), according to BetMGM (h/t Patrick Everson of Covers.com).

Tuesday was an evening full of knockouts, with only one of the five fights going to a judges' decision. Quatavious Cash earned a technical unanimous decision in the third round of a middleweight bout against Calvin Metcalf after an accidental head-butt opened up a cut above Metcalf's left eye. The fight had been scheduled for four rounds.

Cuban featherweight Robeisy Ramirez (3-1, 3 KO) also put on a show with his first-round TKO over Yeuri Andujar. After setting up with a few body shots, Ramirez came over the top with a flush shot to Andujar's chin that put him on the mat.

Guido Vianello, a 26-year-old Italian, earned the night's other first-round victory, stunning Donald Haynesworth to keep his knockout streak alive. Since turning pro, Vianello has won all seven of his fights via knockout with only one bout going more than two rounds.