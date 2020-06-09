Russell Westbrook, Stanley Nelson Producing Docuseries on Tulsa Race Massacre

Tim Warner/Getty Images

Houston Rockets All-Star guard Russell Westbrook will serve as an executive producer on a docuseries titled Terror In Tulsa: The Rise And Fall of Black Wall Street alongside documentary filmmaker Stanley Nelson and producer Blackfin, according to Variety's Will Thorne.

Nelson, who will serve as director through his Firelight Films, is an Emmy Award winner. Blackfin produced the Netflix series Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez.

The series will detail the Tulsa Race Massacre, also known as the Tulsa Race Riot, during which a white mob attacked the predominantly black Greenwood neighborhood—including a business district referred to as Black Wall Street—over an 18-hour period from May 31 through June 1, 1921 (h/t History.com).

Westbrook provided a statement:

"Spending 11 years in Oklahoma opened my eyes to the rich and sordid history of the state. When I learned about the heartbreaking events that happened in Tulsa nearly 100 years ago, I knew this was a story I wanted to tell. It’s upsetting that the atrocities that transpired then, are still so relevant today. It’s important we uncover the buried stories of African Americans in this country. We must amplify them now more than ever if we want to create change moving forward."

The 2016-17 NBA MVP played for the Oklahoma City Thunder from 2008-09 through 2018-19 before he was traded to Houston last July.

Westbrook was the target of racial taunting by a Utah Jazz fan last season:

Westbrook participated in a peaceful protest in Compton, California, over the weekend. The 31-year-old grew up in nearby Long Beach:

Protests have taken place in every state in the aftermath of George Floyd's killing on May 25. The 46-year-old black man died in Minneapolis police custody when since-fired officer Derek Chauvin knelt on the back of his neck for eight minutes and 46 seconds. Floyd was pronounced dead shortly afterward at a nearby hospital.