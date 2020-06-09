Report: MLBPA Proposing 89-Game Season with Prorated Salaries, Expanded Playoffs

Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

The Major League Baseball Players Association has come back to the bargaining table with a new offer for the league's owners.

According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, the union's newest proposal calls for a season of 89 games, full prorated salaries and expanded playoffs.

MLB is expected to reject the offer, per Passan.

The last offer from MLB to the players called for a 76-game season, 75 percent of prorated salaries and up to eight playoff teams per league.

Players resoundingly rejected the offer with union executive director Tony Clark directing harsh language toward the owners Thursday:

"Earlier this week, Major League Baseball communicated its intention to schedule a dramatically shortened 2020 season unless Players negotiate salary concessions. The concessions being sought are in addition to billions in Player salary reductions that have already been agreed upon.

"This threat came in response to an Association proposal aimed at charting a path forward. Among other things, Players proposed more games, two years of expanded playoffs, salary deferrals in the event of a 2020 playoff cancellation, and the exploration of additional jewel events and broadcast enhancements aimed at creatively bringing our Players to the fans while simultaneously increasing the value of our product. Rather than engage, the league replied it will shorten the season unless Players agree to further salary reductions."

The union has maintained the position that it will not agree to further salary reductions following the original deal the two parties reached March 26.

ESPN's Jesse Rogers reported that under the union's latest proposal the season would start July 10 and end Oct. 11. The expanded postseason would remain in place for 2021.

MLB has been on hiatus since March 12 because of the coronavirus pandemic. There is no timeline for the two sides to reach an agreement, and baseball is the last of the four major North American professional sports leagues without a plan to restart its season.