Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson and 1992 Dream Team Signed Ball Sells for $17,880

Susan Ragan/Associated Press

A basketball signed by Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson, Larry Bird and eight other members of the 1992 Dream Team has sold for $17,880 in a Lelands auction on Friday.

Every Dream Team player except for ex-Golden State Warriors shooting guard Chris Mullin signed the ball, which also features coach signatures from assistants Mike Krzyzewski and Lenny Wilkens.

Clyde Drexler, Patrick Ewing, John Stockton, Karl Malone, Christian Laettner, David Robinson, Scottie Pippen and Charles Barkley round out the Dream Team roster.

Per Leland's website, the basketball comes from the personal collection of a Dream Team support staff member who worked when the team was in Portland, Oregon, for the Tournament of the Americas in June and July 1992.

The United States went undefeated in that tournament and rode that momentum into the Barcelona Summer Olympics, where their average margin of victory was 43.8 points per game.

Per Jake Winderman of NBA.com, Team USA head coach Chuck Daly never called a timeout in the team's eight-game run, which ended with a gold-medal matchup win over Croatia.

The Dream Team is arguably the best collection of talent ever assembled. All but one of the players has made the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame, and the group collectively won 15 NBA MVP awards.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Per Leland's, the bidding started at $1,500 before the 27th and final offer took the final tally to $17,880.