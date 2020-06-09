4 Takeaways from Top Rank on ESPN Card

0 of 5

A month after mixed martial arts dove back into the live sports pool, boxing dipped its toe.

Bob Arum's Top Rank became the first promotional company to produce a significant domestic fight card in the United States on Tuesday night, returning to ESPN airwaves with a five-bout show featuring a non-title fight involving featherweight title claimant and former Olympian Shakur Stevenson.

The show was broadcast from the conference center at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, with no fans.

Viewers were encouraged to visit espn.hearmecheer.com and record themselves for use as crowd noise.

The UFC produced three no-fan shows in Jacksonville, Florida before moving to Las Vegas for one show late in May and a pay-per-view production this past weekend. Its shows featured three announcers calling each fight while stationed at separate tables and included post-fight interviews from a remote room.

By contrast, Top Rank's disjointed broadcast included a four-man team with none on site.

Blow-by-blow man Joe Tessitore spoke from an ESPN studio in Bristol, Connecticut, while analysts Andre Ward, Timothy Bradley and Mark Kriegel were in their respective homes in California.

Not surprisingly, it looked and sounded like a first-time operation, with several gaps where no one was speaking, several instances where all tried to speak simultaneously and several times where Bradley was in mid-sentence as a round ended for a commercial break.

Only Bernardo Osuna, who conducted post-fight interviews, was at the MGM Grand and spoke with the fighters while standing six feet away from them on a stage positioned at the opposite end of the venue.

And ring announcer Mark Shunock blandly introduced the fighters from outside the ring as well, unlike the UFC's Bruce Buffer, who did his typical high-energy work from inside the cage even with no audience.

The network will broadcast another Top Rank show on Thursday.

"The title fights and the great matchups will come soon enough," Tessitore said. "But this is an important first step, just having boxing back on TV live."

