Warriors' Steve Kerr Says He Hasn't Discussed 2021 Olympics with Gregg Popovich

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr, who serves as an assistant under San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich for the United States men's basketball team, told reporters he hasn't spoken with the Team USA leader about the Summer Olympics in Tokyo in 2021, per Mark Medina of USA Today.

Kerr told reporters March 17 that Team USA was still planning for the Games as if they would happen in 2020. The Olympics were officially postponed one week later.

The Tokyo Games, which were initially scheduled to run from July 24 through Aug. 9, were pushed to next summer because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

That comes with some uncertainty, however.

"My personal opinion is that if an effective vaccine has not been developed, it will be difficult to hold the Olympic Games," Dr. Yoshitake Yokokura, the president of the Japan Medical Association, said in late April, per Motoko Rich and Andrew Keh of the New York Times. "I would not say they should not be held, but I would say that it would be exceedingly difficult."

IOC President Thomas Bach said in May that the Games would have to be canceled if they are not held in 2021, per Dan Roan of BBC.

That would mark the first canceled Summer Olympics since the 1944 London Games, which did not take place because of World War II.