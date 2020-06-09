Warriors' Steve Kerr Says He Hasn't Discussed 2021 Olympics with Gregg Popovich

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorJune 9, 2020

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - NOVEMBER 1: Steve Kerr of the Golden State Warriors and Gregg Popovich of the San Antonio Spurs talk during the game on November 1, 2019 at Chase Center in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images)
Noah Graham/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr, who serves as an assistant under San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich for the United States men's basketball team, told reporters he hasn't spoken with the Team USA leader about the Summer Olympics in Tokyo in 2021, per Mark Medina of USA Today.

Kerr told reporters March 17 that Team USA was still planning for the Games as if they would happen in 2020. The Olympics were officially postponed one week later.

The Tokyo Games, which were initially scheduled to run from July 24 through Aug. 9, were pushed to next summer because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

That comes with some uncertainty, however.

"My personal opinion is that if an effective vaccine has not been developed, it will be difficult to hold the Olympic Games," Dr. Yoshitake Yokokura, the president of the Japan Medical Association, said in late April, per Motoko Rich and Andrew Keh of the New York Times. "I would not say they should not be held, but I would say that it would be exceedingly difficult."

IOC President Thomas Bach said in May that the Games would have to be canceled if they are not held in 2021, per Dan Roan of BBC.

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

That would mark the first canceled Summer Olympics since the 1944 London Games, which did not take place because of World War II.                

Related

    Pro Comps for Top MLB Draft Prospects 🤩

    Is there a Trout, Judge or Snell in this year's crop of future stars?

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Pro Comps for Top MLB Draft Prospects 🤩

    Joel Reuter
    via Bleacher Report

    What's Next for Teams Not Invited to Orlando?

    What the eight left-out teams should do during their nine-month hiatus

    Featured logo
    Featured

    What's Next for Teams Not Invited to Orlando?

    Andy Bailey
    via Bleacher Report

    Jameis: Expect the Best of Me

    Jameis Winston dropped 17 pounds, had Lasik surgery and tells B/R why he thinks he's 'better than a lot of starting QBs'

    @TyDunne answered your questions in the comments 📲

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Jameis: Expect the Best of Me

    Tyler Dunne
    via Bleacher Report

    Fournette to Hold 'Peaceful Protest Walk’

    Jaguars RB worked with the police and Mayor to organize a peaceful protest in Jacksonville on Tuesday

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Fournette to Hold 'Peaceful Protest Walk’

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report