Michael Jordan, LeBron James '05-'06 Dual Signature Patch Sells for $29,803k

David Liam Kyle/Getty Images

A dual exquisite number piece featuring Michael Jordan and LeBron James has sold for $29,803 in a Lelands auction that ended on Friday.

The item contains patches of game-worn jerseys from Jordan and James as well as certified autographs from each greatest-of-all-time candidate.

A message from Upper Deck CEO and chairman Richard P. McWilliam on the piece reads as follows:

"You have received a dual game-used patch card personally autographed by Michael Jordan and LeBron James. On the front of this card are autographed pieces of patches from jerseys worn by Michael Jordan and LeBron James in NBA games.

"This trading card was autographed by Michael Jordan in the presence of a representative of the Upper Deck Company and was sent to Upper Deck directly from LeBron James. This certificate expressly warrants the authenticity of the depicted athletes' signatures. Enjoy your autographed card!"

The piece is from the 2005-06 season, when James, then a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers, averaged a career-high 31.4 points, 7.0 rebounds and 6.6 assists per game.

That year marked the first time James made the postseason, where he led the Cavs to the Eastern Conference semifinals. Cleveland lost to the Detroit Pistons in seven games after taking down the Washington Wizards in six in the first round.

James notched a triple-double in his first-ever playoff game, registering 32 points, 11 assists and 11 rebounds vs. Washington in. a XX-XX win.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Jordan, a six-time NBA champion and five-time NBA MVP, had been retired for three years by this time. He ended his career as the game's leader in points per game (30.1).

A starting bid of $2,500.00 was followed by 25 more bids before finishing at $29,803.