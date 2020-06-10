NBA Mock Draft 2020: Predictions for Killian Hayes, Top International Prospects

DeFodi Images/Getty Images

The globalization of basketball has created a worldwide pipeline to the NBA.

The 2020 draft—like essentially every other one in recent memory—will feature several international imports, including a handful who have a chance to be taken inside the lottery.

After laying out our mock first round, we'll spotlight three of the best international players in this class.

2020 NBA Mock Draft

1. Golden State Warriors: Anthony Edwards, SG, Georgia

2. Cleveland Cavaliers: LaMelo Ball, PG/SG, Illawarra Hawks

3. Minnesota Timberwolves: Isaac Okoro, SF/PF, Auburn

4. Atlanta Hawks: Obi Toppin, PF/C, Dayton

5. Detroit Pistons: Onyeka Okongwu, PF/C, USC

6. New York Knicks: Killian Hayes, PG, Ratiopharm Ulm

7. Chicago Bulls: Devin Vassell, SF, Florida State

8. Charlotte Hornets: James Wiseman, C, Memphis

9. Washington Wizards: Deni Avdija, SF/PF, Maccabi Tel Aviv

Video Play Button Videos you might like

10. Phoenix Suns: Tyrese Haliburton, PG, Iowa State

11. San Antonio Spurs: Cole Anthony, PG, North Carolina

12. Sacramento Kings: RJ Hampton, SG, New Zealand Breakers

13. New Orleans Pelicans: Aaron Nesmith, SF, Vanderbilt

14. Portland Trail Blazers: Patrick Williams, PF, Florida State

15. Orlando Magic: Kira Lewis Jr., PG, Alabama

16. Minnesota Timberwolves (via Brooklyn Nets): Tyrese Maxey, SG, Kentucky

17. Boston Celtics (via Memphis Grizzlies): Theo Maledon, PG, ASVEL

18. Dallas Mavericks: Saddiq Bey, SF/PF, Villanova

19. Milwaukee Bucks (via Indiana Pacers): Leandro Bolmaro, SG/SF, Barcelona

20. Brooklyn Nets (via Philadelphia 76ers): Jaden McDaniels, SF/PF, Washington

21. Denver Nuggets (via Houston Rockets): Robert Woodard, SF, Mississippi State

22. Philadelphia 76ers (via Oklahoma City Thunder): Tyrell Terry, PG, Stanford

23. Miami Heat: Nico Mannion, PG, Arizona

24. Utah Jazz: Precious Achiuwa, PF/C, Memphis

25. Oklahoma City Thunder (via Denver Nuggets): Jahmi'us Ramsey, SG, Texas Tech

26. Boston Celtics: Aleksej Pokusevski, PF, Olympiacos II

27. New York Knicks (via Los Angeles Clippers): Tyler Bey, SF/PF, Colorado

28. Toronto Raptors: Isaiah Stewart, C, Washington

29. Los Angeles Lakers: Tre Jones, PG, Duke

30. Boston Celtics (via Milwaukee Bucks): Jalen Smith, PF/C, Maryland

Top International Prospects

Killian Hayes, PG, Ratiopharm Ulm

Hayes plays such a cool, controlled game that it's easy to forget the French floor general hasn't even celebrated his 19th birthday yet.

He already flashes shot-creating moves that are so advanced names like Manu Ginobili, D'Angelo Russell and even James Harden are mentioned as some of Hayes' comparisons. Watching him continually ditch defenders off the bounce, it's clear that he has liberally borrowed from Harden's book of off-the-bounce tricks.

"While playing last season in Germany for Ratiopharm Ulm, Hayes showed skill beyond his years, taking stepbacks, side steps, and fearless pull-up jumpers," The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor wrote. "Most NBA players, let alone teenagers, don't possess the type of footwork required to attempt such complex moves, but Hayes is ahead of the curve."

Hayes lacks explosiveness, and his handles could be tightened, but time is on his side. He's starting at a relatively high floor given his age, especially if he ramps up his three-point shooting.

Deni Avdija, SF/PF, Maccabi Tel Aviv

There's a case to be made that Avdija offers the best combination of upside and safety in this draft.

One of his strongest selling points is his basketball IQ, which manifests in advanced instincts, rapid reads, on-time defensive rotations and sound decision-making. He sees the game better than most 19-year-olds, and he can make that an almost unfair advantage for a 6'9" forward. He also comes with skills sharpened to the point that he's able to handle multiple roles at either end of the floor, which is an invaluable asset in the modern NBA.

"Avdija fits into more lineup combinations than any of his draft counterparts, and he has learned how to play off others in the second-best league in the world," ESPN's Mike Schmitz wrote. "[Anthony] Edwards is the only other player who offers close to the same versatility as Avdija, as he already can play point guard through small forward in a pinch."

If Avdija settles in as a jumbo playmaker who can defend multiple positions, he won't have trouble getting minutes. If he finds more consistency as a shooter and improves his handle to the point he can consistently create his own shots, he has nightmare-matchup potential.

Theo Maledon, PG, ASVEL

A professional since the age of 16, Maledon doesn't play like a typical teenager. His skills have noticeable polish, and his approach to the game is almost universally praised.

"The thing that amazes me...is his maturity—coach coaches him hard, gets on him in practice, and you wouldn't be able to tell," then-ASVEL teammate AJ Slaughter told Schmitz in Feb. 2019. "Most young guys, the coach yells at him, they shut down or get scared, and he doesn't do any of that."

Maledon has good size and length, which helps him defend multiple positions. He reads the floor well, keeps the basketball moving and shows promise as a shooter. He isn't an elite athlete, so he could have trouble finding and finishing shots at the basket, but he already knows how to change speeds in order to keep defenders off-balance.

He may not have the flashiest game or the highest ceiling in this class, but Maledon could have one of its longest NBA careers.

