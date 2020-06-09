WWE's John Cena Matches BTS Army's $1 Million Donation to Black Lives Matter

Megan ArmstrongSenior Analyst IIIJune 9, 2020

MIAMI, FLORIDA - JANUARY 31: John Cena attends
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Variety's Jeff Benjamin reported Saturday that BTS and Big Hit Entertainment donated $1 million to Black Lives Matter last week.

Within 24 hours of the news breaking, the South Korean seven-member band's fervent fanbase matched that donation:

WWE star John Cena was moved enough to commit $1 million of his own Monday:

After announcing his donation, the 43-year-old clarified his intentions:

The Black Lives Matter movement has been a mainstream topic since George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, was killed in Minneapolis police custody May 25. Floyd was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital after since-fired officer Derek Chauvin knelt on the back of his neck for eight minutes and 46 seconds.

Chauvin has been charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao, the other three officers involved in Floyd's arrest, were charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter.

There have been protests across the world, including all 50 United States, demanding reform related to police brutality and racial injustice.

