Every NBA Team's 2020 Free-Agency Sales Pitch

28 of 30

Rocky Widner/Getty Images

We're the new organizational standard.

Over the last few years, the Toronto Raptors have become one of (if not the) standard-bearers for organizational stability, player development and year-to-year excellence.

Since 2013-14, president of basketball operations Masai Ujiri's first full season at the helm, Toronto has the third-best winning percentage in the league. Limit the sample to the last three seasons and it jumps up to first.

And, of course, the Raptors are the reigning NBA champions.

But the most striking illustration of this team's consistently stellar performance may actually be what it's done this season. Despite losing one of the game's premier three-and-D wings (Danny Green) and a future Hall of Famer (Kawhi Leonard) last summer, the Raptors have the exact same record that they did at the same point last year.

The number of injuries they've battled makes that even more impressive. Toronto has lost the third-most wins over replacement player due to injuries in 2019-20.

This is another hallmark of the Raptors' system. Whether it's Kyle Lowry, Pascal Siakam or Marc Gasol, regardless of who goes down, there is someone in place who's ready to carry a heftier responsibility.

Plus, Toronto plays like a team ready to defend its crown when everyone is in action. When Lowry, OG Anunoby, Siakam and Gasol are all on the floor, the Raptors have been plus-13.0 points per 100 possessions (98th percentile).