FSU Announces at Least 1 Football Player Has Tested Positive for COVID-19

A Florida State spokesperson confirmed Tuesday that "at least one football player" tested positive for COVID-19, according to Wayne McGahee III off the Tallahassee Democrat.

"Players and staff members began testing for the coronavirus on May 20 in preparation for voluntary workouts resuming," McGahee relayed. "FSU began voluntary workouts June 1."

The NCAA Division I Council announced May 20 that basketball and football student-athletes would be allowed to participate in on-campus voluntary activities beginning June 1.

