FSU Announces at Least 1 Football Player Has Tested Positive for COVID-19

Megan ArmstrongSenior Analyst IIIJune 9, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, FL - DECEMBER 2: A general view of a Florida State Seminoles Helmet on the field before the game against the Louisiana Monroe Warhawks at Doak Campbell Stadium on Bobby Bowden Field on December 2, 2017 in Tallahassee, Florida. Florida State defeated Louisiana Monroe 42 to 10. (Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images)
Don Juan Moore/Getty Images

A Florida State spokesperson confirmed Tuesday that "at least one football player" tested positive for COVID-19, according to Wayne McGahee III off the Tallahassee Democrat.

"Players and staff members began testing for the coronavirus on May 20 in preparation for voluntary workouts resuming," McGahee relayed. "FSU began voluntary workouts June 1."

The NCAA Division I Council announced May 20 that basketball and football student-athletes would be allowed to participate in on-campus voluntary activities beginning June 1.

   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

