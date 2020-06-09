Bubba Wallace's Car to Have Black Lives Matter Decal at NASCAR Martinsville Race

Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Bubba Wallace's No. 43 Chevrolet will have "#BlackLivesMatter" written on the side for Wednesday's Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 race at Martinsville Speedway, "Compassion, Love and Understanding" on the back and interlocking hands—one black and one white—on the front.

CNN's Dianne Gallagher shared the design on Twitter and a video of Wallace speaking about the design:

Richard Petty Motorsports also released a video of Wallace talking about the design"

"This statement that we have right here. ... Running this race car. Being on live television. I think it's going to speak volumes for what I stand for, but also what the initiative that NASCAR, the whole sport, is trying to push," Wallace said in the video.

"I think the two fists—the black fist and the white fist—going hand in hand speaks volumes, says a lot," he added. "Has a lot of power behind it."

Wallace was one of a number of NASCAR drivers to release a video statement over the weekend regarding the protests happening around the nation regarding racial discrimination and the police brutality faced by the black community.

The killing of unarmed civilian George Floyd by since-fired and since-arrested Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin—who kneeled on Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes while arresting him—was one of the catalysts of the protests happening around the United States and the world.

Wallace has also said that he wants to see NASCAR ban the confederate flag from its tracks.