Ravens' Robert Griffin III: 'A Lot of Time Left' to Achieve Goals, Dreams in NFL

Todd Olszewski/Getty Images

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Robert Griffin III is entering his 30s with the same goals he had when entering the NFL at 22 years old.

"I want to be a starter again," the Ravens backup told The Matt Mosley Show on 1660 ESPN. "I'm 30 years old, and quarterbacks are playing into their 40s now. There's a lot of time left to still go achieve all the dreams and goals I set for myself."

However, Griffin also said he is content with remaining reigning NFL MVP Lamar Jackson's backup "for the foreseeable future" depending on the contract.

Griffin expressed the same thinking in April:

Baltimore signed the 2011 Heisman Trophy winner to a one-year deal in April 2018 and then re-signed him to a two-year, $4 million contract prior to last season. Griffin is set to become an unrestricted free agent in 2021.

Washington selected Griffin second overall in the 2012 draft. The Baylor product won Offensive Rookie of the Year behind 3,200 passing yards, 20 touchdowns and five interceptions as well as 815 yards and seven touchdowns on 120 rushing attempts. Washington went 10-6 before losing in the Wild Card Round to Seattle, and Griffin tore his ACL in the loss.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Griffin has not been able to replicate his rookie campaign. Washington went 3-10 in his sophomore season, and he threw for 3,203 yards, 16 touchdowns and 12 picks on just 60.1 percent accuracy while his rushing numbers dropped to 489 yards and no touchdowns.

In 2015, Washington replaced Griffin with Kirk Cousins after Griffin suffered a concussion in the preseason. The team released Griffin in March 2016, and he signed with the Cleveland Browns.

Griffin made only five starts for the Browns, who released him in March 2017. He remained out of football for the 2017 season before landing in Baltimore.