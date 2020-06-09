Gary Player Receives $5M Settlement in Lawsuit Against Son Marc's Company

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJune 9, 2020

Gary Player hits a ceremonial tee shot on the first hole during the first round for the Masters golf tournament Thursday, April 11, 2019, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

Hall of Fame golfer Gary Player reached a $5 million settlement last month as resolution to a lawsuit he filed against the Gary Player Group, which is run by his son Marc Player, according to the Associated Press

Per that report, he also received the rights to his name and likeness back. It has not been disclosed publicly what caused the dispute between the two parties. 

Player's attorney, Stuart Singer, said that the settlement was restitution for royalties owed to the golfer and that there was a "'contractual dispute" between the two parties.

Per the AP, "Player designs golf courses and sells golf equipment, sportswear and wine under 'The Black Knight,' his nickname."

Player, 84, is a golfing legend, with nine major championships to his name. He won both The Masters and The Open Championship three times, and is one of just five players to win a career Grand Slam alongside Jack Nicklaus, Tiger Woods, Ben Hogan and Gene Sarazen. 

Only Nicklaus (18), Woods (15) and Walter Hagen (11) have more major championship wins in their career, while Hogan (nine) is tied with Player. 

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

Related

    PGA Tour to Honor George Floyd at Upcoming Tournaments

    Players will observe a 1-minute moment of silence at 8:46 a.m. during two tournaments this week

    Golf logo
    Golf

    PGA Tour to Honor George Floyd at Upcoming Tournaments

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    JT Doesn't Want to Be Mic'd Up 🔊

    Justin Thomas after PGA announced they will mic up select players: 'I would not wear a mic, no. That's not me'

    Golf logo
    Golf

    JT Doesn't Want to Be Mic'd Up 🔊

    Golf Digest
    via Golf Digest

    PGA Tour, CBS to Mic Up Select Players This Week

    Golf logo
    Golf

    PGA Tour, CBS to Mic Up Select Players This Week

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Rory Grouped with Rahm, Koepka at Colonial in Golf's Return

    Golf logo
    Golf

    Rory Grouped with Rahm, Koepka at Colonial in Golf's Return

    Golf Channel
    via Golf Channel