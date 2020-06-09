Gary Player Receives $5M Settlement in Lawsuit Against Son Marc's Company

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

Hall of Fame golfer Gary Player reached a $5 million settlement last month as resolution to a lawsuit he filed against the Gary Player Group, which is run by his son Marc Player, according to the Associated Press.

Per that report, he also received the rights to his name and likeness back. It has not been disclosed publicly what caused the dispute between the two parties.

Player's attorney, Stuart Singer, said that the settlement was restitution for royalties owed to the golfer and that there was a "'contractual dispute" between the two parties.

Per the AP, "Player designs golf courses and sells golf equipment, sportswear and wine under 'The Black Knight,' his nickname."

Player, 84, is a golfing legend, with nine major championships to his name. He won both The Masters and The Open Championship three times, and is one of just five players to win a career Grand Slam alongside Jack Nicklaus, Tiger Woods, Ben Hogan and Gene Sarazen.

Only Nicklaus (18), Woods (15) and Walter Hagen (11) have more major championship wins in their career, while Hogan (nine) is tied with Player.