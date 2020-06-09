PGA Tour Plans to Honor George Floyd with Moment of Silence at Tournaments

Brian Inganga/Associated Press

The PGA Tour, which resumes after a three-month hiatus this week with the Charles Schwab Challenge and Korn Ferry Tour Challenge, will hold a one-minute moment of silence to honor George Floyd.

The PGA announced an 8:46 a.m. tee time at both events, which will feature no players and the moment of silence. Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on Floyd's neck for eight minutes and 46 seconds during a May 25 arrest that resulted in Floyd's death.

Chauvin has been charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. Two pathologists ruled Floyd's death a homicide.

Three officers who were involved with the arrest were fired and charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder.

Floyd's death sparked worldwide protests over police brutality and discrimination against black people.

The PGA Tour says it is "developing a plan to rally around a long-term, focused commitment to address racial justice issues, the details of which will be shared in the weeks to come."