Nate Diaz Rips Usman vs. Burns UFC 251 Showdown: 'This Isn't a Title Fight'

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJune 9, 2020

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 30: Gilbert Burns of Brazil reacts after his victory over Tyron Woodley in their welterweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on May 30, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Jeff Bottari/Getty Images

Nate Diaz ripped UFC's decision to give Gilbert Burns a welterweight title shot against Kamaru Usman at UFC 251 on July 11.  

Writing on Twitter, Diaz called out the promotion for giving a championship match to "the guy who would take less" money and said the Usman-Burns showdown "isn't a title fight" (warning: contains profanity):

Diaz's comments come in the wake of multiple UFC fighters expressing their displeasure with what they believe to be lowball offers for potential matchups. 

Jon Jones has engaged in a back and forth with UFC president Dana White after White told ESPN's Brett Okamoto the light-heavyweight champion was asking for "an absurd amount of money" for a fight against Francis Ngannou:   

Jorge Masvidal, who defeated Diaz at UFC 244 and is a top contender in the welterweight division, spoke out about his negotiations for a fight with Usman before UFC went to Burns:

"I'm in a contract that I had to take to get paid. Same way I got a new contract to fight till. Then a new contract to fight Nate. They keep extending the amounts of fights to my contract to keep me locked up and when I say I only want a 4 fight contract it's take it or leave it.

"The negotiation is take it or leave it. If I lose you can cut me and not pay out the rest of the contract. If I win I'm not in a position to renegotiate the contract? My dad left a communist regime and has prepared me my whole life."

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

Burns is in the midst of a six-fight winning streak, including a victory over former welterweight champion Tyron Woodley in the main event of UFC on ESPN on May 30. He's 19-3 overall and has received Performance of the Night bonuses in each of his past two victories. 

Diaz hasn't fought since losing to Masvidal by TKO last November. 

Related

    Daniel Cormier vs. Stipe Miocic III Set for August 15

    Who wins the trilogy fight?

    MMA logo
    MMA

    Daniel Cormier vs. Stipe Miocic III Set for August 15

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Has Dana White Overplayed His Hand with Fighters' Pay?

    @BR_MMA staff debates whether UFC's problems are self-inflicted

    MMA logo
    MMA

    Has Dana White Overplayed His Hand with Fighters' Pay?

    Kelsey McCarson
    via Bleacher Report

    Dana: Conor Declined to Be Replacement vs. Ferguson at UFC 249

    MMA logo
    MMA

    Dana: Conor Declined to Be Replacement vs. Ferguson at UFC 249

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Dana Announces Fight Island Location, Plus 3 Title Fights

    ▪ Usman vs. Burns ▪ Volkanovski vs. Holloway ▪ Yan vs. Aldo 📍 Yas Island, Abu Dhabi

    MMA logo
    MMA

    Dana Announces Fight Island Location, Plus 3 Title Fights

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report