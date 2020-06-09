Nate Diaz Rips Usman vs. Burns UFC 251 Showdown: 'This Isn't a Title Fight'

Jeff Bottari/Getty Images

Nate Diaz ripped UFC's decision to give Gilbert Burns a welterweight title shot against Kamaru Usman at UFC 251 on July 11.

Writing on Twitter, Diaz called out the promotion for giving a championship match to "the guy who would take less" money and said the Usman-Burns showdown "isn't a title fight" (warning: contains profanity):

Diaz's comments come in the wake of multiple UFC fighters expressing their displeasure with what they believe to be lowball offers for potential matchups.

Jon Jones has engaged in a back and forth with UFC president Dana White after White told ESPN's Brett Okamoto the light-heavyweight champion was asking for "an absurd amount of money" for a fight against Francis Ngannou:

Jorge Masvidal, who defeated Diaz at UFC 244 and is a top contender in the welterweight division, spoke out about his negotiations for a fight with Usman before UFC went to Burns:

"I'm in a contract that I had to take to get paid. Same way I got a new contract to fight till. Then a new contract to fight Nate. They keep extending the amounts of fights to my contract to keep me locked up and when I say I only want a 4 fight contract it's take it or leave it.

"The negotiation is take it or leave it. If I lose you can cut me and not pay out the rest of the contract. If I win I'm not in a position to renegotiate the contract? My dad left a communist regime and has prepared me my whole life."

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Burns is in the midst of a six-fight winning streak, including a victory over former welterweight champion Tyron Woodley in the main event of UFC on ESPN on May 30. He's 19-3 overall and has received Performance of the Night bonuses in each of his past two victories.

Diaz hasn't fought since losing to Masvidal by TKO last November.