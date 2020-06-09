Nate Diaz Rips Usman vs. Burns UFC 251 Showdown: 'This Isn't a Title Fight'June 9, 2020
Nate Diaz ripped UFC's decision to give Gilbert Burns a welterweight title shot against Kamaru Usman at UFC 251 on July 11.
Writing on Twitter, Diaz called out the promotion for giving a championship match to "the guy who would take less" money and said the Usman-Burns showdown "isn't a title fight" (warning: contains profanity):
Nathan Diaz @NateDiaz209
This is what’s wrong with people claiming they’re fighters settling for less cause they know they’re not worth shit you should’ve fought the next guy in line not the guy who would take less cause he’s told too that’s why no one will remember youguys This isn’t a title fight https://t.co/7GLJUJA45C
Diaz's comments come in the wake of multiple UFC fighters expressing their displeasure with what they believe to be lowball offers for potential matchups.
Jon Jones has engaged in a back and forth with UFC president Dana White after White told ESPN's Brett Okamoto the light-heavyweight champion was asking for "an absurd amount of money" for a fight against Francis Ngannou:
Jorge Masvidal, who defeated Diaz at UFC 244 and is a top contender in the welterweight division, spoke out about his negotiations for a fight with Usman before UFC went to Burns:
"I'm in a contract that I had to take to get paid. Same way I got a new contract to fight till. Then a new contract to fight Nate. They keep extending the amounts of fights to my contract to keep me locked up and when I say I only want a 4 fight contract it's take it or leave it.
"The negotiation is take it or leave it. If I lose you can cut me and not pay out the rest of the contract. If I win I'm not in a position to renegotiate the contract? My dad left a communist regime and has prepared me my whole life."
Burns is in the midst of a six-fight winning streak, including a victory over former welterweight champion Tyron Woodley in the main event of UFC on ESPN on May 30. He's 19-3 overall and has received Performance of the Night bonuses in each of his past two victories.
Diaz hasn't fought since losing to Masvidal by TKO last November.
Daniel Cormier vs. Stipe Miocic III Set for August 15
Who wins the trilogy fight?