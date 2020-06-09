Matt Ryan: Colin Kaepernick 'Should Have Every Opportunity' to Be on NFL Roster

Todd Kirkland/Associated Press

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan thinks Colin Kaepernick should get a chance to play in the NFL again.

Speaking to reporters Tuesday, Ryan said Kaepernick "should have every opportunity to have a job and have a spot in this league."

Ryan also acknowledged to wishing he spoke out earlier but is now intent on "not (sitting) on the sidelines...silence isn't good enough."

Kaepernick's name has frequently been mentioned in relation to bringing greater attention to police brutality and systemic racism, especially in the wake of George Floyd's killing by then-Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin on May 25.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell did address concerns voiced by some players, releasing a video last Friday in which he condemned the systemic oppression of black people and encouraged players to peacefully protest:

Some players have called for the league to give Kaepernick a fair shot to play in the NFL to prove it's serious about committing to change.

"I think the NFL can start by signing Kap back," Seattle Seahawks running back Carlos Hyde, who was Kaepernick's teammate with the San Francisco 49ers from 2014 to 2016, told reporters Monday. "I think if they sign Kap back, that'll show that they're really trying to move in a different direction."

Kaepernick has gone unsigned since becoming a free agent in March 2017. The 32-year-old last played for the 49ers during the 2016 season when he protested police brutality and racial inequality by kneeling during the playing of the national anthem before games. He threw for 2,241 yards and 16 touchdowns in 11 starts that season.