JJ Watt Among Texans to Attend George Floyd's Memorial Service in Houston

Josh Hedges/Getty Images

The Texans sent several members of the organization, including owner Cal McNair, head coach Bill O'Brien and defensive end JJ Watt, to Tuesday's memorial service for George Floyd in Houston.

James Palmer of NFL Network reported the expected attendees from the Texans organization, which also included defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver and offensive coordinator Tim Kelly.

The service, which is being live-streamed from the Fountain of Praise Church in Houston, is expected to have around 500 guests invited by the Floyd family. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and Rev. Jesse Jackson are among the expected speakers at the service. The family limited the number of guests in order to adhere to social distancing.

Floyd, who moved from Houston to Minneapolis in 2014, died May 25 in police custody. Officer Derek Chauvin has been charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in Floyd's killing. Video of Chauvin attempting to arrest Floyd showed the officer kneeling on his neck for nearly nine minutes, despite Floyd saying he could not breathe and bleeding from the nose.

Three officers who were involved with the arrest were also fired and charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder.

Floyd's death has sparked protests against racial discrimination and police brutality against black people that began in Minneapolis and stretched worldwide.