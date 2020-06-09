Duke AD Kevin White 'Deeply Concerned' About Allowing Athletes to Profit off NIL

Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

Duke athletic director Kevin White has publicly expressed his concern about the NCAA potentially allowing student-athletes to profit off their name, image and likeness.

In a statement released Tuesday, White said he was "deeply concerned" about consequences and potential complications stemming from the implementation of NIL legislation:

White, along with North Carolina athletic director Bubba Cunningham, cited concerns voiced by the NCAA Student-Athlete Advisory Committee in his statement, including "unfair recruiting and competitive advantages, difficulty monitoring compensation and ethics."

The NCAA Board of Governors announced last October the start of a process to adopt a policy that would allow student-athletes to profit off their name, image and likeness.

Last month, the Associated Press reported commissioners from each of the Power Five conferences sent a letter to Congress asking them to move forward with NIL legislation that would establish national guidelines instead of relying on potentially different rules within each state.

Per the Board of Governors' announcement, the NCAA wants to have each division develop a set of rules "no later than January 2021."