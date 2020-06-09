Blazers' Damian Lillard Releases 'Blacklist' Song amid Social Injustice Protests

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJune 9, 2020

PORTLAND, OREGON - MARCH 07: Damian Lillard #0 of the Portland Trail Blazers sets the play during the first half of the game against the Sacramento Kings at the Moda Center on March 07, 2020 in Portland, Oregon. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)
Alika Jenner/Getty Images

Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard released a new track titled "Blacklist" on Tuesday as Americans across the country protest racial injustice.

"As a brother with a good heart, I say f--k you if you racist or white staying quiet, you disabling the changes," Lillard said on the track (warning: song contains profanity).

The five-time All-Star participated in demonstrations last Thursday in Portland, Oregon, against systemic racism and police brutality.

Lillard also elaborated on what he believes to be the unequal relationship between police and the people they're supposed to protect and serve:

The killing of George Floyd was a catalyst for many Americans to demand change.

Four Minneapolis police officers approached Floyd in his car on May 25 because he matched the description of a suspect in an alleged forgery. The officers removed Floyd from the vehicle and placed him on the ground.

A video showed officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on Floyd's neck for almost nine minutes despite Floyd saying he couldn't breathe. Floyd later died at a local hospital.

Chauvin is facing charges of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter, and the other three officers were charged with aiding and abetting a murder.

Related

    2020-21 NBA Season Could Be Condensed

    NBA logo
    NBA

    2020-21 NBA Season Could Be Condensed

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    What's Next for Teams Not Invited to Orlando?

    What the eight left out teams should do during their nine month hiatus

    NBA logo
    NBA

    What's Next for Teams Not Invited to Orlando?

    Andy Bailey
    via Bleacher Report

    Most Lopsided Draft-Day Trades

    The @BR_NBA staff picks five of the most significant draft day deals in modern NBA history

    Portland Trail Blazers logo
    Portland Trail Blazers

    Most Lopsided Draft-Day Trades

    Bryant Knox
    via Bleacher Report

    How an NBA Play-In Tournament Would’ve Altered Recent History

    NBA logo
    NBA

    How an NBA Play-In Tournament Would’ve Altered Recent History

    Zach Kram
    via The Ringer