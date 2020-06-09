Blazers' Damian Lillard Releases 'Blacklist' Song amid Social Injustice Protests

Alika Jenner/Getty Images

Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard released a new track titled "Blacklist" on Tuesday as Americans across the country protest racial injustice.

"As a brother with a good heart, I say f--k you if you racist or white staying quiet, you disabling the changes," Lillard said on the track (warning: song contains profanity).

The five-time All-Star participated in demonstrations last Thursday in Portland, Oregon, against systemic racism and police brutality.

Lillard also elaborated on what he believes to be the unequal relationship between police and the people they're supposed to protect and serve:

The killing of George Floyd was a catalyst for many Americans to demand change.

Four Minneapolis police officers approached Floyd in his car on May 25 because he matched the description of a suspect in an alleged forgery. The officers removed Floyd from the vehicle and placed him on the ground.

A video showed officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on Floyd's neck for almost nine minutes despite Floyd saying he couldn't breathe. Floyd later died at a local hospital.

Chauvin is facing charges of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter, and the other three officers were charged with aiding and abetting a murder.