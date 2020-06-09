Lakers' Kyle Kuzma on Racial Injustice: 'We Actually Want to See S--t CHANGE'

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma spoke about the protests against systemic racism and police brutality that have been taking place across the United States for the past two weeks.

In an article on The Players' Tribune published Tuesday, Kuzma said people are "marching together across the country because we actually want to see s--t CHANGE."

Kuzma expressed how important it is for such efforts to continue:

"Every time in the past when a black person was killed, we've talked about how it's not right and that black lives matter, and then everyone has just gone back to their regularly scheduled lives.

"S--t has to be different this time.

"For that to happen, we have to do two things at once — KEEP UP the noise. Keep protesting, marching. Keep demanding CHANGE in the STREETS.

"But also demand that change on election day."

The killing of George Floyd while he was in the custody of four Minneapolis police officers prompted nationwide calls to end police brutality against people of color and systemic racism at all levels.

Video showed Derek Chauvin pinning Floyd's neck to the ground with his knee for nearly nine minutes, and he has been charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. The other three officers have been charged with aiding and abetting murder, and the Minneapolis Police Department has fired all four officers.

"Listen, I know I'm no expert on this stuff. I’m just sharing a little bit of what I know and feel. I don't have a PowerPoint presentation about how we're going to end systemic oppression," Kuzma wrote. "But I do know that, as an athlete, speaking up and trying to EDUCATE people matters."

Kuzma has also been using social media to speak out against police brutality and systemic racism.