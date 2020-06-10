Ranking the Best Possible Conor McGregor WWE and AEW Feuds After UFC Retirement

0 of 4

John Locher/Associated Press

Conor McGregor taking a trip to the world of professional wrestling via WWE or All Elite Wrestling just seems like the next logical step in an odd 2020 so far.

The Irishman announced his retirement from the Octagon at the weekend. Longtime MMA fans know this has happened more than once in the past, but this one has a little more weight to it with McGregor set to turn 32 in July.

And there's also the allure of pro wrestling hanging in the background, both for its paydays and entertainment value. Ronda Rousey jumped from MMA to WWE and made gigantic waves with unforgettable matches. Cain Velasquez made the same move to fight Brock Lesnar.

And both companies still habitually gobble up retired stars from other sports: AEW nabbed Mike Tyson, while WWE had Rob Gronkowski.

But who should McGregor feud with if he ever makes it to the squared circle.