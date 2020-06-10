Ranking the Best Possible Conor McGregor WWE and AEW Feuds After UFC Retirement

Ranking the Best Possible Conor McGregor WWE and AEW Feuds After UFC RetirementJune 10, 2020
Conor McGregor taking a trip to the world of professional wrestling via WWE or All Elite Wrestling just seems like the next logical step in an odd 2020 so far.
The Irishman announced his retirement from the Octagon at the weekend. Longtime MMA fans know this has happened more than once in the past, but this one has a little more weight to it with McGregor set to turn 32 in July.
And there's also the allure of pro wrestling hanging in the background, both for its paydays and entertainment value. Ronda Rousey jumped from MMA to WWE and made gigantic waves with unforgettable matches. Cain Velasquez made the same move to fight Brock Lesnar.
And both companies still habitually gobble up retired stars from other sports: AEW nabbed Mike Tyson, while WWE had Rob Gronkowski.
But who should McGregor feud with if he ever makes it to the squared circle.
4. Vince McMahon
Only in professional wrestling could a 74-year-old Vince McMahon get in the ring with one of the world's most dangerous MMA fighters and make an unforgettable moment.
But that's seemingly something we've been headed for over the years thanks to...a style of walk. It's all entertainment, folks.
McMahon's "Billionaire Strut" is legendary, and it's also something McGregor has used and even talked about as far back as 2017. It's a nice basis for a feud—the retired MMA star shows up unannounced, proclaims the walk and WWE as a whole as his, and McMahon takes issue.
Would the "match" be a classic? No chance. But two of the best entertainers on the planet would make for some must-see build before the bout, which would clearly feature some outside shenanigans and garner plenty of attention.
3. The Undertaker
Before this year's WrestleMania, the idea of an Undertaker match with a guy who doesn't even have a background in pro wrestling didn't seem like the best idea.
But then The Show of Shows happened in April, and The Phenom put on perhaps the one thing from the show fans will remember with his cinematic Boneyard match against AJ Styles.
And now the door is wide open for some interesting opportunities.
Fans know Undertaker's resume, and he's still billed as an elite striker. He's also gone further away from the mystical and back toward his American Badass persona, which has opened him up to plenty of social media usage and appearances.
In other words, Taker fighting McGregor in a pre-taped setting and watching the two just beat the tar out of each other is now a fun possibility.
That would be one of the best possible matches the former MMA star could get in professional wrestling and, given the pre-taped nature, it would be hard to mess up.
2. Chris Jericho
AEW has one megastar just perfect for a dance with McGregor: Chris Jericho, of course.
The veteran is one of the best talkers and entertainers in the business. It would be nothing for him to make unforgettable moments with a non-wrestler like Notorious, especially when it comes to the pre-match build.
After all, there is a reason why AEW stuck him on some work with Mike Tyson recently. And keep in mind Jericho already has a slight history with McGregor. In 2016, when the then-UFC star set the world on fire with anti-WWE tweets, Le Champion was right there firing back at him.
Like a McMahon angle, maybe the match wouldn't be the best, but AEW could do some really fun things with Jericho's Inner Circle. Even if the match doesn't earn five-star praise, it would make the Irishman look amazing and provide a must-see moment even hardcore WWE fans would want to watch.
1. Brock Lesnar
Weight classes exist for a reason in MMA—but not in pro wrestling.
McGregor coming to WWE would be the perfect way to answer a "what if?" question when it comes to him stepping onto the same mat as Brock Lesnar.
It sounds like too much fun from a pure entertainment perspective. Imagine the buildup between an entertainer like McGregor and one of the greatest to ever do it: Paul Heyman.
Heck, this would be money with absolutely no buildup. Fans know The Beast Incarnate can work classic matches with smaller guys, as he has in the past with Daniel Bryan and Finn Balor.
Call it the perfect crossover. While WWE would have to tread lightly to avoid a Lesnar-Cain Velasquez flop in which two real fighters fake-fight to terrible results, the potential upside here would be show-stealing material.