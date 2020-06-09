2020 MLB Mock Draft: Predictions for This Year's Elite Prospects

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

The Detroit Tigers are in line to land their second top prospect in three years in the MLB draft.

In 2018, the American League Central side took Casey Mize first overall. Detroit is expected to select Arizona State first baseman Spencer Torkelson Wednesday night with the No. 1 pick.

If that occurs, Torkelson would be the first position player to be selected at No. 1 by the Tigers, who are picking first for the third time in franchise history.

The Baltimore Orioles appear to have as easy a decision as the Tigers, with Vanderbilt's Austin Martin available for them at No. 2.

In fact, there likely will not be any drama surrounding the top three picks, as the Miami Marlins should land Texas A&M southpaw Asa Lacy at No. 3.

2020 MLB 1st-Round Mock Draft

Video Play Button Videos you might like

1. Detroit Tigers: Spencer Torkelson, 1B, Arizona State

2. Baltimore Orioles: Austin Martin, 3B/OF, Vanderbilt

3. Miami Marlins: Asa Lacy, LHP, Texas A&M

4. Kansas City Royals: Zac Veen, OF, Spruce Creek HS (Fla.)

5. Toronto Blue Jays: Emerson Hancock, RHP, Georgia

6. Seattle Mariners: Nick Gonzales, 2B, New Mexico State

7. Pittsburgh Pirates: Heston Kjerstad, OF, Arkansas

8. San Diego Padres: Max Meyer, RHP, Minnesota

9. Colorado Rockies: Reid Detmers, LHP, Louisville

10. Los Angeles Angels: Robert Hassell III, OF, Independence HS (Tenn.)

11. Chicago White Sox: Patrick Bailey, C, NC State

12. Cincinnati Reds: Austin Hendrick, OF, West Allegheny HS (Pa.)

13. San Francisco Giants: Tyler Soderstrom, C, Turlock HS (Calif.)

14. Texas Rangers: Garrett Mitchell, OF, UCLA

15. Philadelphia Phillies: Pete Crow-Armstrong, OF, Harvard-Westlake HS (Calif.)

16. Chicago Cubs: Garrett Crochet, LHP, Tennessee

17. Boston Red Sox: Mick Abel, RHP, Jesuit HS (Ore.)

18. Arizona Diamondbacks: Nick Bitsko, RHP, Central Bucks East HS (Pa.)

19. New York Mets: Cade Cavalli, RHP. Oklahoma

20. Milwaukee Brewers: Clayton Beeter, RHP, Texas Tech

21. St. Louis Cardinals: Justin Foscue, 2B, Mississippi State

22. Washington Nationals: Cole Wilcox, RHP, Georgia

23. Cleveland Indians: Jared Kelley, RHP, Refugio HS (Texas)

24. Tampa Bay Rays: Nick Loftin, SS, Baylor

25. Atlanta Braves: Tanner Burns, RHP, Auburn

26. Oakland Athletics: Dillon Dingler, C, Ohio State

27. Minnesota Twins: Carmen Mlodzinski, RHP, South Carolina

28. New York Yankees: Bryce Jarvis, RHP, Duke

29. Los Angeles Dodgers: Slade Cecconi, RHP, Miami

Predictions for Elite Prospects

Spencer Torkelson Finds Spot In Tigers Lineup During 2021 Season

The No. 1 selection does not typically make a rapid rise through a minor-league system to the majors, but that could happen with Torkelson.

He has one of the most polished bats to come out of the collegiate level this decade, as he mashed 54 home runs, hit .337 and recorded a 1.192 OPS.

The combination of Torkelson's pure power and Detroit's need for a young bat in the heart of its order could push him up to the majors at some point in 2021.

However, that promotion may not happen right away if the Tigers want to give Torkelson at-bats at the minor-league level.

That could be difficult to do in 2020 with the window closing for a potential minor-league season, which usually ends at the start of September.

If Torkelson translates his power from college to the pros, he could be the eventual successor to Miguel Cabrera in the heart of Detroit's order.

The best-case scenario would have Torkelson receive some minor-league at-bats in 2020 and have a chance to make the major-league roster out of Spring Training in 2021.

But with that situation unlikely at the moment, Torkelson could make the jump at some juncture next season, as could Mize, who finished 2019 at Double-A.

Austin Martin Continues High-Contact, Low-Strikeout Rates As A Pro

Martin's two most intriguing qualities are his ability to get on base at a high rate and his low strikeout total.

In 665 plate appearances at Vanderbilt, Martin reached base with 200 hits and 85 walks and he only struck out 82 times.

A majority of those totals were recorded in the SEC, which is expected to have at least four first-round pitchers, including a pair of top 10 prospects in Lacy and Georgia's Emerson Hancock.

If Martin can translate his numbers against the elite college pitchers into solid totals versus the professional arms, he should carve out an extended career.

He may not be on a major-league fast track, like Torkelson could be, but Martin could reach the majors in a year or two.

Martin could follow a similar path as 2017 top 10 picks Keston Hiura, Adam Haseley and Brendan McKay, who all made their major-league debuts in 2019.

If last year's top pick Adley Rutschman follows a similar trajectory, the Orioles may have a pair of young bats anchoring their lineup by 2022.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90.

Statistics obtained from Baseball Reference.