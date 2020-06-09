NJPW Announces Return with Mystery Card, Reveals No Fans Will Be in Attendance

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistJune 9, 2020

TOKYO, JAPAN - FEBRUARY 22: Will Ospreay and Shingo Takagi compete during the New Japan Pro-Wrestling 'Manabu Nakanishi Retirement Event' at Korakuen Hall on February 22, 2020 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Etsuo Hara/Getty Images)
Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

New Japan Pro-Wrestling announced Monday it will return June 15, though fans will not be in attendance.

The Together Project will mark the first NJPW show since Feb. 26. Like so many other sports leagues across the world, NJPW has been on hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The card will be made public at bell time on the day of the event.

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

