NJPW Announces Return with Mystery Card, Reveals No Fans Will Be in Attendance

Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

New Japan Pro-Wrestling announced Monday it will return June 15, though fans will not be in attendance.

The Together Project will mark the first NJPW show since Feb. 26. Like so many other sports leagues across the world, NJPW has been on hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The card will be made public at bell time on the day of the event.

