AJ Styles vs. Daniel Bryan the Real Best Match Ever, More WWE SmackDown Fallout

The June 12 edition of Friday Night SmackDown was certainly a focused event. Almost half the run time of the show was spent on one match: AJ Styles vs. Daniel Bryan.

The WWE Intercontinental Championship clash was not just a showcase of two of the best in the world today but also one of the singular best matches of 2020.

Now that The Phenomenal One is WWE intercontinental champion, he must focus on making the most of the reign. He has held nearly every title in the business, and it is starting to grow stale.

The show opened with a controversial segment where Sheamus and Jeff Hardy went all out in a contract signing. The Celtic Warrior mocked and belittled The Charismatic Enigma for his repeated failings, leading to an awkward finish.

King Corbin got involved in the main event despite not actually being included in the six-man tag team match. His growing feud with Otis has been an odd decision by WWE but could work out in the favor of Mr. Money in the Bank.

This show was entirely focused on pushing forward SmackDown. A new champion was crowned, and new feuds pushed forward. It was a mixed event with much left to discuss.