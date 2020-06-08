Former Cowboys RB DeMarco Murray, Wife Heidi Reportedly Donate $50K to NAACP

Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

Former NFL running back DeMarco Murray and his wife, Heidi Mueller, reportedly donated $50,000 to the NAACP.

Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reported the news, noting the donation is in an effort to "stand and fight for change in the world."

The donation also comes after Murray released a lengthy statement on May 31, saying, in part, "We must come TOGETHER and find a way to live amongst each other in a loving, respectful manner. Normality won't feel the same until we make a change and stand TOGETHER, unified as one nation":

Nationwide protests against racism and police brutality have dominated headlines since the killing of George Floyd on May 25 and have sparked a number of discussions and donations such as the one Murray made.

The Oklahoma University product played seven seasons in the NFL for the Dallas Cowboys, Philadelphia Eagles and Tennessee Titans and was a three-time Pro Bowler and the 2014 Offensive Player of the Year. He joined Oklahoma as the running backs coach in January.