Biggest Takeaways from Latest 2020 Offseason Buzz

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

Logan Ryan patiently waits for a contract that meets his demands, though teams may hesitate to pay a high price because of the cornerback's projected role.

According to Adam Caplan of Inside the Birds, most clubs view Logan as a nickelback, which lowers the 29-year-old's earning potential. He lined up primarily on the inside with the Tennessee Titans but also played outside.

Currently, Kendall Fuller of the Washington Redskins is the highest-paid primary slot cornerback, averaging $10 million annually. Per Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald, Ryan wants north of $10 million per year, which would make him a top-15 cornerback in earnings.

Caplan spoke to someone from an AFC team's personnel department who thinks Ryan possesses the skill set to play safety.

"A few of us during our early free-agency meetings discussed whether to sign him and move him to safety," the AFC team representative said. "You love his smarts, toughness and leadership...you just get concerned with putting him up against guys who can really run."

Most recently, the New York Jets "believed" they would sign Ryan, per Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News. Gang Green has a need on the perimeter, though. Brian Poole will likely man the slot as he did last year.

As Ryan weighs potential destinations, he may have to keep an open mind about his asking price and role in the secondary. Ultimately, the Jets seem like a solid fit if they're willing to use him on the outside.