Andre Agassi Defeats Carlos Moya in Tennis Channel All-Star Fantasy Showdown

Christophe Ena/Associated Press

Tennis legends Andre Agassi and Carlos Moya faced off Monday in the Tennis Channel All-Star Fantasy Showdown, a virtual and simulated showdown of the game's greatest players.

Agassi won the match in straight sets 6-3, 6-3.

According to Tennis.com, "the network used a panel of experts to put together the tournaments, seed the draws and research archives to select each head-to-head classic match that will determine which players advance throughout the week. Among them will be nine matches that have never been seen on U.S. television."

Agassi was justifiably the favorite against Moya with a resume that included eight Grand Slam titles, a gold medal in the 1996 Olympics and several stints as the top-ranked player in the world.

Moya was no slouch himself. The former world No. 1 won the French Open in 1998 and has had a successful post-playing career as one of Rafael Nadal's coach.

Other men's players will include Nadal, Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, Pete Sampras, Andy Murray, Andy Roddick, Nick Kyrgios and Dominic Thiem.

The women's tournament begins June 15 and will include Serena and Venus Williams, Martina Navratilova, Jennifer Capriati, Simona Halep, Justine Henin, Amelie Mauresmo, Lindsay Davenport, Martina Hingis, Sloane Stephens and Madison Keys, among others.