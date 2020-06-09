WWE Backlash 2020: Bayley, Sasha Banks Win Would Be Big Mistake for Tag Division

Credit: WWE.com

When Bayley and Sasha Banks became the inaugural WWE women's tag team champions in February 2019, it appeared to be another historic moment for the promotion's women's division. With the pair heading into Backlash as champions again, the circumstances couldn't be much different.

Bayley and Banks captured the belt for a second time when they dethroned Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross on SmackDown last Friday.

WWE announced they would be putting the championships up for grabs Sunday at Backlash in a Triple Threat match against Bliss and Cross and The IIconics.

The path forward seems pretty clear.

This finally serves as the wedge that drives Bayley and The Legit Boss apart. They drop the titles at some point down the road, likely due to some miscommunication, which leads one to turn on the other and set up a major feud for the SmackDown Women's Championship.

The women's tag division, meanwhile, would largely be put on the back burner in service of the Bayley/Banks dynamic.

Perhaps WWE is looking to revive the tag team scene by positioning two of its biggest stars at the top. The creative team has used the same approach to elevate the United States and Intercontinental Championships at various points. For example, Daniel Bryan and AJ Styles are going to battle for the IC title on Friday.

The problem with that strategy is that WWE has never been able to provide any long-term momentum to its secondary titles. Once Alberto Del Rio beat John Cena at Hell in a Cell 2015, that largely ended the U.S. title's run of relevancy. All of the hard work The Miz did to elevate the intercontinental strap across 2016 and 2017 was also eventually undone.

Banks and Bayley can't be the champions forever, and when they are toppled, WWE may have done little to address the fundamental problems that have relegated a once promising distinction to obscurity.

The Women's Tag Team Championship isn't even two years old, so it's too soon to begin writing obituaries. The pool of female talent is deep enough to sustain a thriving tag division.

That's why WWE should be looking for another team to be the bellwether.

In general, continuing with Bayley and The Boss could prove counterproductive.

Bayley's status as the SmackDown champion means so much of what she and Banks do will be framed around that, with less attention devoted to the consequences toward their tag reign.

And she'll almost certainly have to defend the SmackDown title at Extreme Rules on July 19 and likely at SummerSlam on Aug. 23 as well. Assuming that's the case, Bayley and Banks putting the tag belts up for grabs might be out of equation at the next two pay-per-views.

One could sensibly argue the women's tag team championship didn't benefit much from when The IIconics or Bliss and Cross were the titleholders. Billie Kay and Peyton Royce's run was particularly underwhelming because they were rarely presented as a credible threat.

But the only way to make fans care about women's tag team wrestling is to actually invest in tag team wrestling. It's not going to be enough to simply pair two massive stars together, even if they have a deep shared history together.