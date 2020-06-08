Texas Tech Confirms Positive COVID-19 Tests Within Men's Basketball Program

Megan Armstrong
June 8, 2020

LUBBOCK, TEXAS - MARCH 07: An Under Armour basketball sits on the court during a timeout during the first half of the college basketball game against the Kansas Jayhawks on March 07, 2020 at United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas. (Photo by John E. Moore III/Getty Images)
John E. Moore III/Getty Images

Texas Tech confirmed Monday there have been recent positive COVID-19 tests within the men's basketball team, but the athletic department could not specify how many positive tests or who tested positive:

"It's up to individual athletic [departments] to choose whether or not to self-report cases," Jeff Rosen of the Kansas City Star noted. "Of course, no one should expect student-athletes names to be released—there are laws against that—but it would seem to be in the public interest to know whether there's spread at a school."

The Big 12 announced June 1 that voluntary on-campus activity would be permitted for basketball programs beginning July 6. However, head coach Chris Beard and other Red Raiders participated in a local protest last week:

The 2019-20 college basketball season was canceled March 12, prior to conference tournaments and the NCAA tournament, amid public health and safety concerns related to the coronavirus pandemic.

Texas Tech finished last season 18-13 after going a program-best 31-7 in 2018-19 before losing the national title game 85-77 in overtime to Virginia.

