Carlos Hyde: Colin Kaepernick Should Be Signed by NFL After Goodell's Statement

Count Seattle Seahawks running back Carlos Hyde among those who believe quarterback Colin Kaepernick should still be in the NFL.

While speaking to reporters, Hyde responded to a question asking what the NFL should do to address racism and said making sure the former San Francisco 49ers signal-caller is in the league is a starting point (around the 12-minute mark):



"What can the NFL do? I think the NFL can start by signing Kap back," Hyde said. "I think if they sign Kap back that'll show that they're really trying to move in a different direction because Kap was making a statement four years ago about what's going on in today's world and the NFL didn't bother to listen to him then. So I think they should start by doing that."

Hyde's comments come after NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell responded to a video posted by a number of the league's most prominent players calling for the NFL to support its black players and condone racism.

"We, the National Football League, condemn racism and the systematic oppression of Black People," Goodell said on Friday, adding "We, the National Football League, believe Black Lives Matter."

Goodell notably did not mention Kaepernick by name but did say the league was "wrong for not listening to NFL players earlier and encourage all to speak out and peacefully protest."

It came in response to a video composed by a number of players, including Michael Thomas, Patrick Mahomes, Deshaun Watson, Ezekiel Elliott and Saquon Barkley, asking for the league to take a stand following the killing of George Floyd.

As for Kaepernick, TMZ Sports reported he is training every day and cited a source who said he is "in the best shape of his life."

Kaepernick, who made national headlines when he protested police brutality and racial injustice by kneeling during the national anthem, played for the 49ers from 2011 through 2016 and led them to the Super Bowl and NFC Championship Game in back-to-back years during the 2012 and 2013 seasons.

However, he has been out of the league since he opted out of his contract in March 2017 despite throwing 16 touchdown passes to just four interceptions in 2016.