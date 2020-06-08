Report: NBA to Allow All 30 Teams to Complete Transactions Ahead of Restart

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJune 8, 2020

HOUSTON, TEXAS - MARCH 10: A Spalding basketball is seen on the court in the first half of the game between the Houston Rockets and the Minnesota Timberwolves at Toyota Center on March 10, 2020 in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)
Tim Warner/Getty Images

All 30 NBA teams will be able to complete transactions beginning around June 22, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

This reportedly includes signing eligible free agents and converting two-way players into full NBA contracts.

Only 22 teams will return to play when the league resumes the 2019-20 season July 31, but every squad will have the opportunity to alter its roster during the upcoming "transaction window."

                                                                                           

