Report: NBA to Allow All 30 Teams to Complete Transactions Ahead of Restart

All 30 NBA teams will be able to complete transactions beginning around June 22, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

This reportedly includes signing eligible free agents and converting two-way players into full NBA contracts.

Only 22 teams will return to play when the league resumes the 2019-20 season July 31, but every squad will have the opportunity to alter its roster during the upcoming "transaction window."

